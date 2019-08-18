HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian wraps up in Granbury

GRANBURY The Permian volleyball team finished up play on the final day of the Granbury Tournament Saturday at Granbury High School.

The Lady Panthers (8-7) fell in two of their three matches, losing to Joshua (25-14, 25-23) and Abilene Cooper (25-17, 23-25, 27-25) but defeating Seminole (21-25, 25-16, 25-21).

Lauren Lucas led the way for Permian with 31 kills, 33 digs and five blocks for the day while Denali Cardenas had 36 assists to go with 15 digs and five aces. Makenzie Watson finished up with 32 assists and 24 digs for the Lady Panthers.

Permian returns to the court Thursday at the Texas Showdown at Smithson Valley High School.