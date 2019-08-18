  • August 18, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian wraps up in Granbury

Stats

Joshua def. Permian

25-14, 25-23

Permian def. Seminole

21-25, 25-16, 25-21

Abilene Cooper def. Permian

25-17, 23-25, 27-25

Saturday, Granbury High Schol

(Cumulative Statistics)

Kills —  Permian: Bethanie Fierro 7, Cianna Harris 7, Lauren Lucas 31, Noemi Marquez 14, Nyxalee Munoz 19, Denalie Cardenas 3, Annalise Lopez 1

Blocks — Permian: Bethanie Fierro 1, Lauren Lucas 5, Noemi Marquez 7, Analise Lopez 1

Assists — Permian: Makenzie Watson 32, Natalia Abila 1, Denali Cardenas 38, Lauren Lucas 1.

Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 7, Anyssa Cruz 2, Bethanie Fierro 5, Cianna Harris 5, Denali Cardenas 15, Julie Franco 18, Lauren Lucas 33, Makenzie Watson 24, Natalia Abila 12, Noemi Marquez 7, Nyxalee Munoz 11.

Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 5, Julie Franco 4, Lauren Lucas 1, Noemi Marquez 2, Natalia Abila 4, Makenzie Watson 1.

Records

Permian: 9-7.

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:15 pm

GRANBURY The Permian volleyball team finished up play on the final day of the Granbury Tournament Saturday at Granbury High School.

The Lady Panthers (8-7) fell in two of their three matches, losing to Joshua (25-14, 25-23) and Abilene Cooper (25-17, 23-25, 27-25) but defeating Seminole (21-25, 25-16, 25-21).

Lauren Lucas led the way for Permian with 31 kills, 33 digs and five blocks for the day while Denali Cardenas had 36 assists to go with 15 digs and five aces. Makenzie Watson finished up with 32 assists and 24 digs for the Lady Panthers.

Permian returns to the court Thursday at the Texas Showdown at Smithson Valley High School.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

