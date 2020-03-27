LOOKING BACK: March 27 memories

  • March 27, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: On this date, the Andrews boys track and field team cruised to a team victory at the ninth annual Permian Basin Relays at Walton Field in Kermit. Coach Max Goldsmith’s Mustangs compiled 108 total points to finish ahead of second place Hobbs, N.M. … The Odessa High baseball team swept a doubleheader against Amarillo High, winning by scores of 6-0 and 3-1. The game was moved a day later due to rain.

>> 1974: The Odessa High baseball team ended up prevailing in a come-from-behind victory against San Angelo, winning 10-6. Don Hudnall came in for relief in the first inning after starter Jerry Walker faced eight batters. Hudnall improved to 3-1 on the season with the victory. … The Andrews high school baseball team posted a 12-2 victory over Ector High in Andrews.

>> 1994: Midland High’s Donald Carter was named the MVP for the Odessa American’s All-Permian Basin boys basketball team after helping lead the Bulldogs to the state tournament in Austin. Reagan County’s Alicia Thompson was named the MVP for the All-Permian Basin girls basketball team after averaging 28 points per game during the 1993-94 season. … The Permian girls track and field team finished first at the Ector County Independent School District Girls Invitational at Ratliff Stadium.

>> 2010: The Permian girls soccer team’s season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Arlington Martin in the Class 5A area playoffs at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Permian ended the season at 15-3-3 while Martin (19-2-3) advanced to the regional quarterfinal to face Mansfield. … The Odessa Jackalopes lost, 5-2, against the Texas Brahmas in Game 1 of the Southern Conference semifinals at Ector County Coliseum. … The UTPB baseball team swept St. Mary’s at Roden Field, winning by scores of 3-0 and 6-2.

