HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Permian survives against Odessa High

Playing in its final district matchup of the season, the Permian tennis team edged out a 10-9 victory past rival Odessa High Tuesday at the Ratliff Tennis Center.

The win guaranteed the Panthers a spot in the postseason while the Bronchos' season came to an end with a 1-4 district record.

“It feels amazing because of the turnover that we had from last year,” Permian head coach Edgar Lazcano said. “We had a tough team last year but a lot of people graduated. But we had new players and they stepped up this year. We had a lot of freshmen, a lot of sophomores and my four captains. Everyone stepped up.”

Clinching a spot in the postseason and doing so with a win over their crosstown rivals meant a lot to Lazcano, especially considering how many new faces the Panthers had on the team.

“It just means a lot to me,” he said. “It means the world to me and where these players have gotten and come from day one. Going into the season, we didn’t know what we were going to be like and these players have impressed me.”

Permian was able to gain an advantage in girls’ singles taking four matches to two over Odessa High. That was highlighted by Permian’s Jaycee Pruitt defeating Harley Daniels of Odessa High (6-2, 6-0).

The boys’ singles played out evenly with both teams taking three matches each. The closest match in that category was won by Sebastian Mora of Odessa High as he knocked off Permian’s Rodrigo Melendez in a nail biter (7-5, 4-6, 10-8).

In doubles play, Permian had the 2-1 advantage thanks to victories by Melendez and Ashton Schubert in boys doubles over Mora and Juan Diaz (6-2, 7-6 (3) and girls doubles as Pruitt and Paula Garcia defeated the Odessa High team of Daniels and Kaysza Cox (6-3, 6-2).

Rigo Mendoza and Alexis Lampton of Odessa High defeated Permian’s Cayleb Medire and Annabella Sanchez (2-6, 6-3, 10-8) in mixed doubles.

Tuesday’s match came down to the wire with Permian’s Annabella Sanchez defeating Odessa High’s Olivia Cabral in three sets (6-3, 5-7, 10-2) to clinch the match.

“I knew that Olivia was pretty similar because I’ve played her a lot,” Sanchez said. “It was a lot more intense than what the matchups have been.”

It was a tough way to end the fall season for the Bronchos. Head coach Katelyn Watts, however, thought her team put together an effort they could be proud of.

“The team was pretty confident this year,” Watts said. “They had overall great work and everything. It was a different team this year than last year.”

