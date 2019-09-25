  • September 25, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Permian survives against Odessa High - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Permian survives against Odessa High

Tennis Box

Permian 10, Odessa High 9

Tuesday, Ratliff Tennis Center

Boys singles: Sebastian Mora, Odessa High, def. Rodrigo Melendez, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; Patricio Rios, Permian, def. Greg Andrade, Odessa High, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Ulysses Alvarez, Odessa High, def. Ohrov Patel, Permian 6-3, 6-1; Juan Diaz, Odessa High, def. Steven Notgrass, Permian, 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Curry, Permian, def. Matthew Thompson, Odessa High, 6-4, 6-4; Ashton Schubert, Permian def. Matthew Moreno, Odessa High, 6-1, 6-0.

Girls singles: Jaycee Pruitt, Permian def. Harley Daniel, Odessa High, 6-2, 6-0; Paula Garcia, Permian def. Kayzsa Cox, Odessa High, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Shelby Mayhew, Odessa High, def. Genel Velasco, Permian, 6-0, 5-7, 10-4; Annabella Sanchez, Permian, def. Olivia Cabral, Odessa High, 6-3, 5-7, 10-2; Bonnie Forester, Permian def. Cayleigh Hempel, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-1; Alexis lampton, Odessa High, def. Julietta Lozano, Permian, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Boys doubles: Rodrigo Melendez-Ashton Schubert, Permian def. Sebastian Mora-Juan Diaz, Odessa High, 6-2, 7-6 (3); Ulysses Alvarez-Greg Andrade, Odessa High, def. Patricio Rios-Steven Notgrass, Permian, 6-2, 6-3; Dhrov Patel-Cameron Curry, Permian, def. Matthew Thompson-Matthew Moreno, 6-1, 6-3.

Girls doubles: Jaycee Pruitt-Paula Garcia, Permian, def. Harley Daniels-Kayzsa Cox, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-2; Shelby Mayhew-Olivia Carbal, def. Bonnie Forester-Julietta Lozano, Permian, 6-1, 7-5; Cayleigh Hempel- Priyanla Nagalla, Odessa High, def. Ashlynn Nail-Jessica Hodgins, Permian, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

Mixed doubles: Rigo Mendoza-Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, def. Cayleb Medire-Annabella Sanchez, Permian, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Rigo Mendoza-Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, def. Cayleb Medire-Annabella Sanchez, Permian, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:47 pm

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Permian survives against Odessa High By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Playing in its final district matchup of the season, the Permian tennis team edged out a 10-9 victory past rival Odessa High Tuesday at the Ratliff Tennis Center.

The win guaranteed the Panthers a spot in the postseason while the Bronchos' season came to an end with a 1-4 district record.

“It feels amazing because of the turnover that we had from last year,” Permian head coach Edgar Lazcano said. “We had a tough team last year but a lot of people graduated. But we had new players and they stepped up this year. We had a lot of freshmen, a lot of sophomores and my four captains. Everyone stepped up.”

Clinching a spot in the postseason and doing so with a win over their crosstown rivals meant a lot to Lazcano, especially considering how many new faces the Panthers had on the team.

“It just means a lot to me,” he said. “It means the world to me and where these players have gotten and come from day one. Going into the season, we didn’t know what we were going to be like and these players have impressed me.”

Permian was able to gain an advantage in girls’ singles taking four matches to two over Odessa High. That was highlighted by Permian’s Jaycee Pruitt defeating Harley Daniels of Odessa High (6-2, 6-0).

The boys’ singles played out evenly with both teams taking three matches each. The closest match in that category was won by Sebastian Mora of Odessa High as he knocked off Permian’s Rodrigo Melendez in a nail biter (7-5, 4-6, 10-8).

In doubles play, Permian had the 2-1 advantage thanks to victories by Melendez and Ashton Schubert in boys doubles over Mora and Juan Diaz (6-2, 7-6 (3) and girls doubles as Pruitt and Paula Garcia defeated the Odessa High team of Daniels and Kaysza Cox (6-3, 6-2).

Rigo Mendoza and Alexis Lampton of Odessa High defeated Permian’s Cayleb Medire and Annabella Sanchez (2-6, 6-3, 10-8) in mixed doubles.

Tuesday’s match came down to the wire with Permian’s Annabella Sanchez defeating Odessa High’s Olivia Cabral in three sets (6-3, 5-7, 10-2) to clinch the match.

“I knew that Olivia was pretty similar because I’ve played her a lot,” Sanchez said. “It was a lot more intense than what the matchups have been.”

It was a tough way to end the fall season for the Bronchos. Head coach Katelyn Watts, however, thought her team put together an effort they could be proud of.

“The team was pretty confident this year,” Watts said. “They had overall great work and everything. It was a different team this year than last year.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American.

