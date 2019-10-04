HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 4

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT HEREFORD WHITEFACES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Whiteface Stadium, Hereford.

>> Records: Andrews 4-1, Hereford 3-2.

>> Last Week: Andrews def. Clint Mountain View, 45-17; Hereford def. Plainview, 28-7.

>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews).

>> Last Season: Andrews 28, Hereford 21.

>> Notes: Both teams have allowed just 100 points through five games, but the Whitefaces’ defense is going to be severly tested by the Mustangs, who have scored 211 points (42.2 points per game). … Andrews has scored less than 44 points one time this season (45-20 loss to Lubbock-Cooper in Week 1). … Hereford has given up more than 30 points in a game just once (a 35-14 loss to Greenwood in Week 2).

LEVELLAND LOBOS at SEMINOLE INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium, Seminole.

>> Records: Levelland 1-4, Seminole 4-1.

>> Last Week: Levelland lost to Bushland, 49-26; Seminole def. Denver City, 7-0.

>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole).

>> Last Season: Did not play, game canceled (weather).

>> Notes: Quarterback Bryant White leads the Lobos, having completed 56-of-104 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Isaiah Salazar has added 499 yards rushing, on 73 carries, with eight touchdowns. … Seminole is known for its ball-control triple option, but quarterback Jarrett Bagwell is among the Top 10 passers in the Permian Basin (31 of 56, 496 yards, five TDs). The Indians will establish the run, however, as 15 different players have carried the ball this season, led by Damian Espino (36 carries, 305 yards, three TDs).

SNYDER TIGERS AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton.

>> Records: Snyder 0-4 overall, 0-0 District 1-4A Division II; Fort Stockton 5-0, 1-0.

>> Last Week: Snyder was open; Fort Stockton def. Pecos, 35-13.

>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).

>> Last Season: Snyder 27, Fort Stockton 13.

>> Notes: This is the District 1-4A Division II opener for Snyder, which had its bye last week and will play six straight weeks to close out the season. The Tigers have had a revolving door at quarterback this season, with Leeroy Tavarez (31 of 59, 310 yards, three TDs) getting the bulk of the work for new head coach Wes Wood. … The Panthers also have used several players behind center this season and last week it was Dominic Aguilar leading the team past the host Eagles at Rotary Field. Aguilar (16 of 22, 287 yards, one TD) also paces the Panthers’ running attack, having accumulated 257 yards rushing on 33 carries, with four touchdowns. Wide receiver Derek Hernandez (21 catches, 332 yards, two TDs) is the top target on offense for Fort Stockton.

LAMESA GOLDEN TORNADOES AT GREENWOOD RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood.

>> Records: Lamesa 0-5 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A Division II; Greenwood 5-0, 1-0.

>> Last Week: Lamesa lost to Monahans, 54-13; Greenwood def. Sweetwater, 57-28.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com.

>> Last Season: Greenwood 56, Lamesa 14.

>> Notes: It’s not going to get any easy for the Tornadoes as they travel to face the Rangers. … Greennwood literally ran past Sweetwater in the district opener, rushing for 458 of the team’s 554 yards of total offense. … Junior running back Trey Cross led the way with 300 yards on 17 carries, with three scores. Wide receiver Austin Groeschel caught three passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns against the Mustangs.

PECOS EAGLES AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.

>> Records: Pecos 2-3 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 1-4, 1-0.

>> Last Week: Pecos lost to Fort Stockton, 35-13; Monahans def. Lamesa, 54-13.

>> Broadcast: AM-1400/FM-98.3 (Pecos).

>> Last Season: Monahans 61, Pecos 0.

>> Notes: This game could have tiebreaker implications later in the season as the Eagles and Loboes compete for playoff spots behind Fort Stockton and Greenwood. … The Eagles were unable to get anything going in their loss last week, gaining just 149 yards of total offense against Fort Stockton. … Monahans, on the other hand, was able to right the ship for at least one night, getting its first victory the season and first for new head coach Fred Staugh. … Lewis Wesley rushed for three scores and Bond Heflin passed for two more in the victory, both to Peyton Adams.

ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badgers Stadium, McCamey.

>> Records: Alpine 3-2, McCamey 2-3.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. Kermit, 27-24; McCamey lost to Eldorado, 62-32.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Alpine 27, McCamey 0.

>> Notes: It’s been a bit of a ping-pong schedule so far for Alpine, which played Weeks 1, 3 and 5 at home and Weeks 2, 4 and this week on the road. … The Fightin’ Bucks used a pair of bookend touchdowns by Aaron Fellows to earn the victory last week against the Yellow Jackets. … McCamey junior quarterback Ivan Rubio has quickly landed among the leading passers in the Permian Basin, completing 60-of-131 passes for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Nano Rodriguez has been the favored target with 20 receptions for 408 yards and five scores.

CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT OZONA LIONS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Ozona.

>> Records: Crane 5-0, Ozona 4-1.

>> Last Week: Crane def Stanton, 56-7; Ozona def. Junction, 61-0.

>> Broadcast: FM-94.3 (Ozona).

>> Last Season: Crane 42, Ozona 14.

>> Notes: Something has to give when the Golden Cranes hit the road to Ozona. … Crane has outscored its opponents 278-65 this season … Since losing its season opener to Sonora 33-13, Ozona has outscored its last four opponents 230-0, topping 60 points three times. … The combined record of the 10 opponents thus far for the Golden Cranes and Lions is 8-40. … These are two of the premier lower-level programs in the area. … Ozona has passed for 898 yards and rushed for 1,027 in a very balanced offense led by senior quarterback Alec Lara. … Crane’s sophomore quarterback Jaxon Willis threw for nearly 600 yards in last week’s victory and has completed 78-of-120 passes for 1,497 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions this season. He was named the Build Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Week for his performance.

IRAAN BRAVES AT WINTERS BLIZZARDS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blizzard Stadium, Winters.

>> Records: Iraan 0-5, Winters 3-2.

>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Coahoma, 48-0;

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Iraan 27, Winters 26.

>> Notes: This is going to be a long trip for a depleted Braves’ squad that will be be dressing just 12 players this week because of injuries as it searches for its first victory of the season.

JAL (N.M.) PANTHERS AT VAN HORN EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Van Horn.

>> Records: Jal 2-3, Van Horn 2-3.

>> Last Week: Jal was open; Van Horn lost to Seagraves, 48-26.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Jal 44, Van Horn 8.

>> Notes: The Eagles are led by senior running back Joshua Mendez (103 carreis, 624 yards, two touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Aaron Urias (14 receptions, 323 yards, four TDs.). Sophomore quarterback Jermaine Corralez has settled in as the team’s signal caller, completing 28-of-62 passes for 521 yards and eight touchdowns.

FORSAN BUFFALOES AT WINK WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Wink.

>> Records: Forsan 3-2, Wink 2-3.

>> Last Week: Forsan def. Reagan County, 35-13; Wink def. New Home, 48-19.

>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink).

>> Last Season: Forsan 25, Wink 24.

>> Notes: The Wildcats raced out to a three-score lead at halftime last week and that same formula will be needed against a tough Buffaloes’ squad, even with the game at Wink. … Quarterback Nick Gray, running back Zachary Rosas and wide reciever Matthew Rosas pace the Wildcats offensively, with brothers Brock and Kanon Gibson (52 and 36 tackles, respectively) leading the way on defense.

MARFA SHORTHORNS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.

>> Records: Marfa 1-4, Buena Vista 1-4.

>> Last Week: Marfa lost to El Paso Faith Christian, 46-0; Buena Vista lost to Klondike, 53-0

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Buena Vista 26, Marfa 0.

>> Notes: It’s been a tough season for both teams. Marfa has yet to win a game on the field, it’s only victory coming via a forfeit. … Buena Vista, after a season-opening victory, has struggled to find the end zone. … Both schools look to have offensive chances tonight.

FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.

>> Records: Fort Davis 4-1, Grandfalls-Royalty 4-1.

>> Last Week: Fort Davis lost to Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-60; Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Balmorhea, 46-28.

>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 60, Fort Davis 14.

>> Notes: Both teams are looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season last week. … Host Grandfalls-Royalty was ranked seventh in the Class 1A Division II poll a week ago before losing to Balmorhea. This week, despite the loss,the Cowboys are the top-ranked team in Division II on sixmanfootball.com. … Fort Davis, under new head coach Curtis Pittman, is ranked 47th in Class 1A Division I and is averaging 58 points per game this season, while allowing 28.8 ppg. … Grandfalls-Royalty is averaging 62.8 ppg, while surrending 26.6 ppg.

EL PASO FAITH CHRISTIAN LIONS at BALMORHEA BEARS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Stadium, Balmorhea.

>> Records: Faith Christian 3-2, Balmorhea 5-0.

>> Last Week: Faith Christian def. Marfa, 46-0; Balmorhea def. Grandfalls-Royalty 46-28.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Balmorhea 72, Faith Christian 8.

>> Notes: The Bears were the top-ranked team in the state, defeated a Top 10 team for the third consecutive week, and fell to second behind Borden County. This game, like last year, shouldn’t be close and likely will be over at halftime.

STERLING CITY EAGLES at RANKIN RED DEVILS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.

>> Records: Sterling City 5-0, Rankin 5-0.

>> Last Week: Sterling City def. Bronte, 64-0; Rankin def. Garden City, 60-46.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Sterling City 76, Rankin 28.

>> Notes: Rankin passed a tough test last week by defeating Garden City on the Bearkats’ own turf. That victory moved Rankin to No. 3 in the state in Class 1A Division I. Sterling City, ranked No. 11 in the same poll, has outscored its opponents 289-14 through five games.

—SAM WALLER, LEE SCHEIDE