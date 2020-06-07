LOOKING BACK: June 8 memories

  • June 7, 2020

Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2020 7:51 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1950: The Odessa High baseball team won the state championship with a 2-1 victory over Abilene High in the finals at Disch Field in Austin. The Bronchos scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and managed to hold off a late Abilene High rally. Abilene High scored a run in the top of the seventh but it was not enough. It was the second state championship for that school year for Odessa High as the track and field team had also clinched a title earlier in the spring. Senior pitcher Bobby White was on the mound for the Bronchos, holding the Eagles to three hits from the first six innings.

>> 1961: The Odessa College golf team continued its run at the NJCAA golf tournament. The Wranglers were in front, leading both the two-man team and individual divisions. Defending national team champions Jerry Cozby and Danny Swain combined for a 139 in the opening 18-hole round for a three-stroke lead over Jackson (Mich.) Junior College.

>> 1974: The Odessa College tennis doubles team of Martin Vasquez and Paul Fineman brought home a national championship at the NJCAA tennis tournament in Ocala, Fla. The results helped put the Wranglers in a tie for second in the team standings. Vasquez and fineman defeated Sammy Nunez and Allie Kahn of Central Texas Junior College. … The Odessa College golf team finished second at the NJCAA tournament in Lehigh Acres, Fla. The Wranglers led for three days but faded in the final stretch, falling to Broward Community College.

>> 1991: The Van Horn baseball team won its first state championship with a 7-3 win over Schulenburg in Austin. It was the first state tournament appearance for Van Horn which took advantage of two passed balls in the sixth inning by Schulenburg catcher Marc Tidwell. … Brevard Community College won the NJCAA golf title at Midland’s Green Tree Country Club.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

