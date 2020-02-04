COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College claws its way back for victory

The Odessa College men’s basketball team is squarely in the midst of the redemption portion of its Western Junior College Athletic Association schedule.

The first time through, the Wranglers lost to New Mexico JC, Midland College, Howard College and Western Texas College.

That put Odessa College in serious jeopardy of missing the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament and the chance to qualify for the national tournament.

The Wranglers hosted New Mexico JC Monday in a must-win game for Odessa College.

So, naturally, the Wranglers found a way to do just that.

After watching the T-Birds control most of the game, Odessa College chipped away at a nine-point deficit to tie the game and take the lead late in the second half, only to watch New Mexico JC tie the game on a pair of long-distance shots.

Tavon Jones then stepped to free-throw line with seven seconds remaining to play and make 1-of-2 attempts to give Odessa College a 73-72 lead, which turned into a victory moments later as the T-Birds’ desperation heave caromed off the top of the backboard.

Jones finished with 21 points to lead the Wranglers (12-11 overall, 5-5 in conference), who moved two games clear of the five other teams looking to move into a playoff spot.

“I thought Tavon was great,” Odessa College coach Kris Baumann said. “The last two weeks, he’s played like a grown man and I’ve been very, very happy.

“He’s the lone guy returning from last year’s team. I was really, really proud of him.”

Victor Rosario scored 11 points off the bench, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the second half to keep Odessa College within shouting distance.

Tauriawn Knight finished with 10 points in the victory.

“I thought Victor Rosiaro shot the ball well, as usual,” Baumann said. “He made some really big baskets for us.

“I thought Nathan Lemon played really, really well. He had a big finish around the basket and he hit a big 3; at this point in the year, you’ve just got to find a way to win, that’s all the matters.”

Terence Lewis was doing all he could to help New Mexico JC win, scoring a game-high 26 points, including a 10-for-10 performance at the free throw line.

Keaton Hervey had 14 points for the T-Birds (17-7, 7-3), with Antonio Bridy adding 13 and Gideon George 12 in the loss.

“Their big kid, Terence Lewis, is a stud,” Baumann said. “Both games, we’ve had no answer for him.

“He’s just absolutely been tough for us to deal with. But I’m proud for the kids; I thought they hung in there and fought all the way to the end.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide