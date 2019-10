HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa High girls win, boys finish second in Alpine

The Odessa High girls cross country team finished first and the boys finished second at the Big Bend Mountain Rumble Saturday at the Paisano Baptist Encampment.

The Lady Bronchos won with a total of 55 points and had three runners finish in the top 11. Odalis Lujan finished second in 15 minutes, 30.79 seconds and Kayla Mendoza (15:56.12) finished fifth. Ireland Sanchez of Buena Vista won the race with a time of 15:27.63.

On the boys side, the Bronchos were led by Adrian Lujan (17:40.12), who finished third behind Marco Rey of Presidio (16:54.81) and Bryceson Boss of Midland Christian (16:51.81).

Presidio (49) edged out Odessa High (53) for the team title.