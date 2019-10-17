  • October 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Crane qualifies for regional meet

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Crane qualifies for regional meet

District 3-3A Championships

Wednesday, Crane

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

1. Presidio, 35; 2. Tornillo, 43; 3. Crane, 61; 4. Kermit, 75, 5. Anthony, 150.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Kylene Elias, Tornillo, 12 minutes, 16.78 seconds; 2. Olivia Garcia,Tornillo, 12:45.50; 3. Sofia Garcia, Presidio, 12:50; 4. Andrea Navarette, Presidio, 12:50.75; 5. Wendy Garcia, Tornillo, 12:56.87; 6. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 13:02.24; 7. Jasmine Sotelo, Presidioo, 13:03.67; 8. Madelyn Bernard, Crane, 13:10.75; 9. Railey Rodriguez, Crane, 13:13; 10. Angelina Perez, Crane, 13:14.05.

Other Area Runners

Alpine: 13. Kylie Penders, 13:32.21; 23. Jasmine Deleon, 14:20.06; 30. Lauren Penders, 15:27.99; 31. Nora Hillery, 15:39.40.

Crane: 12. Nalleli Murguia, 13:25.02; 24. Layla Ybarra, 14:22.72; 25. Staci Vasquez, 14:23.37; 26. Neyda Vaerla, 14:26.46.

Kermit: 11. Adamary Gracia, 13:20.52; 14. Amaya Davila, 13:34.80; 17. Marissa Davila, 13:40.15; 18. Araely Prieto, 13;46.06; 19. Adrianna Olivas, 14:08.56; 29. Sarah Acosta, 14:37.43.

Presidio: 16. Judith Bustamante, 13:38.33; 20. Crystal Catano, 14:13.18; 27. Davinia Mireles, 14:29.81.

———

BOYS (5K)

Team Standings

1. Tornillo, 37; 2. Crane, 39; 3. Presidio, 51; 4. Kermit, 109; 5. Anthony, 145.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Marco Rey, Presidio, 16 minutes, 17.59 seconds; 2. Ofir Ortega, Tornillo, 16:18.65; 3. Bryan Garcia, 17:17.83; 4. Elijah Perez, Crane, 17:22.90; 5. Armando Hernandez, Crane, 17:25.68; 6. Emiliano Valenzuela, Presidio, 17:32.90; 7. Jorhan Velasco, Crane, 17:34.18; 8. Angel Torres, Tornillo, 17:39.96; 9. Angel Leyva, Presidio, 17:49.65; 10. Bryan Guzman, Tornillo, 17:58.15.

Other Area Runners

Alpine: 15. D’Angelo Gonzales, 18:28.90; 25. Marco Martinez, 20:36.24; 31. Andres Uranga, 23:07.52.

Crane: 11. Taylon Watson, 18:04.15; 12. William Hall, 18:05.46; 13. Josiah Valdez, 18:13.18; 17. Sebastian Murguia, 18:43.72.

Kermit: 16. Pete Velasquez, 18:43.21; 21. Bhayva Kaushik, 19:40.84; 24. Zeke Morales, 20:14.84; 26. Damian Mireles, 21:05.17; 29. Adiel Anaya, 22:12.96; 30. Jesse Sullivan, 22:26.75; 35. Zackery Barron, 28:27.27.

Presidio: 18. Jose Fernandez, 19:58.56; 19. Alejandro Porras, 19:16; 20. Emilio Rios, 19:20.50; 23. Jorge Sotelo, 20:00.

 

CRANE The Crane boys and girls cross country teams qualified for regional after finishing second and third, respectively, at the District 3-3A Championships Wednesday.

Crane (39 points) had six runners finish in the Top 13 but was edged out for the title by Tornillo (37) for the team title. Elijah Perez led the Golden Cranes with a time of 17 minutes, 22.90 seconds and finished fourth overall while his teammate Armando Hernandez finished fifth at 17:25.68.

Marco Rey of Presidio (16:17.59) won the individual title as the Blue Devils (51) finished third and qualified for regionals along with Crane and Tornillo.

Madelyn Bernard (13:10.75), Railey Rodriguez (13:13) and Angelina Perez (13:14.05) finished in the top ten to help the Ladybirds earned a spot at regional. Presidio (35) and Tornillo (43) were the other regional qualifiers.

Kylene Elias of Tornillo (12:16.78) won the individual title on the girls’ side.

The Region I-3A meet will be held on Oct. 28 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock with qualifiers running for the chance to go to state.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

