HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Crane qualifies for regional meet

The Crane boys and girls cross country teams qualified for regional after finishing second and third, respectively, at the District 3-3A Championships Wednesday.

Crane (39 points) had six runners finish in the Top 13 but was edged out for the title by Tornillo (37) for the team title. Elijah Perez led the Golden Cranes with a time of 17 minutes, 22.90 seconds and finished fourth overall while his teammate Armando Hernandez finished fifth at 17:25.68.

Marco Rey of Presidio (16:17.59) won the individual title as the Blue Devils (51) finished third and qualified for regionals along with Crane and Tornillo.

Madelyn Bernard (13:10.75), Railey Rodriguez (13:13) and Angelina Perez (13:14.05) finished in the top ten to help the Ladybirds earned a spot at regional. Presidio (35) and Tornillo (43) were the other regional qualifiers.

Kylene Elias of Tornillo (12:16.78) won the individual title on the girls’ side.

The Region I-3A meet will be held on Oct. 28 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock with qualifiers running for the chance to go to state.