HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: OHS boys take second at invite

The Odessa High and Permian boys and girls gymnastics teams wrapped up their second and final day of competition with the Martha Mitchell-Harold Green Invitational on Saturday at Permian High School.

Competing in a tight race with San Angelo Central, the Odessa High boys came up just short, finishing second overall as a team with a score of 310.20, while the Bobcats won the meet at 310.30.

“I think our kids performed pretty well,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “They were exactly where I needed them. I told them that this is our hardest meet. We were able to work out maybe four times this week but after this, we have ourselves a foundation of where we need to be and we know where we need to go and where to improve.”

Despite finishing behind San Angelo Central, Enriquez and his athletes won’t have to wait to long to face the Bobcats again.

“We’re going to be seeing San Angelo Central again in February and then we’re going to be seeing them in March as well,” Enriquez said. “I want the boys to get the feel of it. Taking the defeat will help drive that motivation for them and help them get back in it. I strongly believe that there’s going to be a lot of good things to see.”

Enriquez was proud of the Bronchos’ ability to respond to pressure situations during the course of the two-day meet.

“It’s great to see how the boys are doing under pressure,” Enriquez said. “Seeing where my leaders are and where to step up and seeing how the other boys will step up. We have a lot of seniors on this team and each of them have done a great job of leading this team.”

Permian finished third at 290.90, while Abilene Cooper was fourth at 286.30 and Lubbock High was fifth at 273.00

“It’s hard to have that kind of expectations when some of these guys haven’t competed in a two-day meet,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “You can see coming in the last part of the Day 2 events, they were getting pretty tired. We have to get back in the gym and increase the intensity at practice.”

In the boys all-around results, Abilene Cooper’s Luke Muzquiz took first with a score of 107.60, while San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos was second at 103.80 and Johnathan Beck was third at 103.60.

Odessa High’s Seth Regalado was fourth at 99.50 and Cody Cox was fifth at 98.80, while Permian’s Elijah Lara was sixth at 96.80.

San Angelo Central also took the first place honors on the girls side, finishing with 225.30. Saginaw Boswell was second at 218.65 and El Paso Bel Air was third at 214.30.

The Lady Panthers were fourth at 211.85, while the Lady Bronchos were fifth at 199.65.

Despite missing some competitors, Permian girls head coach Brandi Simmons was pleased with what she saw.

“Overall, I feel like the girls did really well,” Simmons said. “We are still missing a few girls and we still have some work to do on Monday morning, but at least we know what we need to do.”

Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billingsley saw plenty of ups and downs from her girls during the weekend.

“I feel really good about our team,” Billinglsey said. “We had some good things and some bad things from our girls. We still need to work on our focus, but I felt like we did better on Saturday. This meet is tough. It really takes a toll. But it’s great. It’s a good one. We’ll get back to the gym, knowing what we need to work on. That’s the important part.”

In the girls all-around category, San Angelo Central’s Madison Vogel was first at 76.35, while El Paso Bel Air’s Amanda Martinez was second at 75.70 and Permian’s Bridgett Pando was third at 74.25.

Boswell’s Payton Eck was fourth at 74.00 and San Angelo Central’s Hailey Smith was fifth at 73.15. Her teammate Anna James was sixth at 71.05.