HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Oct. 15

After seven weeks of nonstop action, there are plenty Permian Basin football coaches breathing a big sigh of relief as the bye week for the four-team districts finally arrives.

None more so than Iraan’s Matthew Luddeke.

The Braves have struggled, going 0-7 as they battle diminishing numbers on the sideline. They started the season with 19 players on the roster and, two weeks ago, just 12 suited up for a game against Winters.

Last week against Alpine, they finished with just 10 on the field.

“We went in with 13 and had three kids hurt at the end of the game,” Luddeke said. “We should get them back and we’ll get a couple more back that have missed some games, so we should have 14, 15 or 16 players when we start district.

“I feel like we can compete in district, it’s a matter of whether we can stay healthy. We’ve been playing some bigger schools and we will be competing against schools similar in size to us.”

Iraan starts District 1-2A Division II play at Wink on Oct. 25 before hosting rival McCamey on Nov. 1 at Brave Stadium. The Braves close the regular season at Van Horn and while all four teams from the district have already qualified for the playoffs, Luddeke is looking at the positives heading into the postseason.

“Our kids have been great,” he said. “They’ve been coming to practice every day and working hard and we haven’t had to deal with any of the things that come with a season like this.

“And the town has been nothing but really supportive. When you have a community that is used to playing for championships and then goes through a season like this, they’ve been nothing but supportive for us each week.”

As difficult as it has been for the Braves to put players on the sideline, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as Luddeke sees the numbers at Iraan’s junior high and what he possible could expect for the 2020 season and beyond, especially with the Braves losing 11 players to graduation after this season.

“We are going to lose 11 players, but we should have 14 freshmen next season,” Luddeke said. “So the numbers will be around the same and we are going to be young.

“But if we can keep those same numbers out of the junior high for the next few years, we should be fine.”

>> PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE: In addition to Wink, Van Horn, Iraan and McCamey, five other Permian Basin team already have qualified for the postseason by virtue of playing in four-team districts

Andrews, Seminole, Kermit, Crane and Alpine all have the week off as they prepare for their three-week runs through district play, hoping to get players healthy and back on the field for deep runs into November and December.

>> DECIDING IT ON THE FIELD: While others teams rest this week, the schools of District 1-4A Division II are in the fourth week of their district schedules, with three of the four playoff berths still very much up for grabs.

Greenwood (7-0 overall, 3-0 in district), behind the play of running back Trey Cross and quarterback Weston Wilber, is the prohibitive favorite to capture the district crown for a second straight season. The Rangers are averaging 49.6 points per game while surrendering only 12.

Greenwood will host Snyder (1-5, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at J.M. King Memorial Stadium, with Cross looking to add to his area-leading 1,281 yards rushing, with 15 touchdowns.

Should the Rangers win, they would clinch a playoff spot as they would hold the tiebreaker against Sweetwater (2-4, 1-1), Snyder, Pecos (3-4, 1-2) and Lamesa (0-7, 0-3).

Pecos travels to face Sweetwater at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Bowl, with the winner very much in the running for the postseason.

The other matchup features Fort Stockton (5-1, 1-1), coming off its bye week, traveling to Monahans (2-5, 2-1) for a 7 p.m. game Friday at Estes Memorial Stadium.

The Panthers are looking for some key personnel to return from injuries, while the host Loboes look to have turned the corner with new head coach Fred Staugh’s spread offense, scoring 128 points the past three weeks.

>> BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Kermit’s Jesus Lara already had scored twice, on a 75-yard touchdown run and a 74-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Arturo Gonzalez, but still the Yellow Jackets trailed host Reagan County by six with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Lara found the end zone for the third time, on a 2-yard run with 3:36 left in the game to pull the Yellow Jackets even, and after converting the extra point, Kermit (1-4) held on for the 21-20 road victory.

The Yellow Jackets’ first victory of the season snapped a seven-game losing streak going back to Nov. 2, 2018.

>> BETTER NOW THAN NOVEMBER: The Crane football team was flying high through the first six weeks of the season, racking up points like a pinball machine as coach Jeff Cordell’s offense stretched defenses to the max before breaking.

Friday night, however, the Golden Cranes faced a Denver City team that likes to take the air out of the football and that’s what the Mustangs did, rushing for 405 yards in a 41-21 victory at El Ave Stadium in Crane.

Denver City opened up a 14-0 lead after one quarter and led 28-7 at halftime and Crane (6-1) couldn’t get anything going in the second half to mount a comeback.

Golden Cranes quarterback Jaxon Willis passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns, but also had a pair of interceptions in the loss.

The loss by Crane leaves just three Permian Basin teams — Midland Lee, Greenwood, Balmorhea — with unblemished records heading into the final month of the regular season.