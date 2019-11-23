HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Round Capsules for Nov. 23

ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS VS. FRIONA CHIEFTANS

Class 3A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.

>> Head coaches: John Fellows (Alpine); Jimmy Arias (Friona).

>> Districts: Alpine (District 1); Friona (District 3).

>> 2019 Records: Alpine (9-2); Friona (9-2).

>> Next Opponent: Abernathy-Childress winner.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. Lubbock Roosevelt, 33-21; Friona def. Anson, 37-22.

>> All-time playoff record: Alpine (18-37-2); Friona (10-19).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Alpine (2018); Friona (2014).

>> Deepest Advancement: Alpine (State Semifinals, 1973); Friona (State Semifinals, 1996).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Alpine Leaders: QB Jayden Canaba (32-of-64 passing, 645 yards, five touchdowns; QB/RB/DB Aaron Fellows (46-of-74 passing, 641 yards, three touchdowns; 159 carries, 1,052 yards, 18 touchdowns), RB Travis Ruckman (96-745-13).

>> Friona Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).

>> Notes: The Fightin’ Bucks and Chieftans have a common opponent in Lubbock Roosevelt, with Friona earning a 36-20 victory against the Eagles in Week 4 of the season. … Alpine has won eight straight games, while Friona is on a three-game winning streak. … Canaba and Fellows have split time behind center this year and both are equally capable of running the offense. Fellows has become the go-to back when Alpine needs a crucial conversion. … Ruckman has emerged as another dependable option for the Fightin’ Bucks and when the trio is in the backfield together, defenses have had a hard time making plays to keep Alpine out of the end zone.

WINK WILDCATS VS. RALLS JACKRABBITS

Class 2A Division II Area Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 3 p.m. Saturday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock.

>> Head coaches: Brian Gibson (Wink); Xavier Rangel (Ralls).

>> Districts: Wink (District 1); Ralls (District 4).

>> 2019 Records: Wink (8-3); Ralls (10-1).

>> Next Opponent: Sudan-Vega winner.

>> Last Week: Wink def. Bovina, 60-7; Ralls def. Clarendon, 32-19.

>> All-time playoff record: Wink (59-33-1); Ralls (5-10).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Wink (2018); Ralls (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Wink (State Champion, 1952); Ralls (Quarterfinals, 1957).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Wink Leaders: QB Nick Gray (77-of-127 passing, 1,225 yards, 11 touchdowns); RB Zachary Rosas (159 carries, 1447 yards, 22 touchdowns), WR Brock Gibson (49 receptions, 508 yards, five touchdowns), WR Matthew Rosas (29-472-5).

>> Ralls Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink).

>> Notes: A victory by the Wildcats would put them in the third round for the first time since 1995. … Ralls has not reached the third round since 1957. … Wink’s Zachary Rosas has been a catalyst for the Wildcats, who have won seven straight games. Rosas has rushed for 1,201 yards and scored 18 touchdowns during the streak. … Wink’s defense has been rising to the occasion, as well, allowing an average of 18.1 points per game this season. … Ralls’ defense is going to get a true test today. The Jackrabbits have allowed just 75 points this season, posting three shutouts and holding six other opponents to eight points or less. In their lone loss this season, they allowed 14 points to Tahoka.