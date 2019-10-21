HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 8

EZEKIEL SALDANA

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running Back

>> Last Week: Carried the ball 18 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Sweetwater, 62-49, in a District 1-4A Division II contest in Sweetwater.

ARMANDO GRANADO

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-4

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB/OLB

>> Last Week: Granado finished with 30 carries for 216 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles, who weathered several lightning delays in their road victory.

ABEL VELASQUEZ

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Finished with 13 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Eagles a trio of running back above the 200-yard mark for the night. Pecos finished with more than 700 yards on offense, 465 on the ground.

DE’SHON GOODLEY

>> School: Rankin

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 179

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB/WR/DB

>> Last Week: Goodley carried the ball four times for 195 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score against Nueces Canyon.

RYAN SNODGRASS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Carried the ball eight times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, with a two-point conversion, as the Rangers clinched a playoff against visiting Snyder.