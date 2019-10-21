HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 8

EZEKIEL SALDANA
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Running Back
>> Last Week: Carried the ball 18 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Sweetwater, 62-49, in a District 1-4A Division II contest in Sweetwater.
ARMANDO GRANADO
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-4
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: RB/OLB
>> Last Week: Granado finished with 30 carries for 216 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles, who weathered several lightning delays in their road victory.
ABEL VELASQUEZ
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Finished with 13 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Eagles a trio of running back above the 200-yard mark for the night. Pecos finished with more than 700 yards on offense, 465 on the ground.
DE’SHON GOODLEY
>> School: Rankin
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 179
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB/WR/DB
>> Last Week: Goodley carried the ball four times for 195 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score against Nueces Canyon.
RYAN SNODGRASS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Carried the ball eight times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, with a two-point conversion, as the Rangers clinched a playoff against visiting Snyder.
