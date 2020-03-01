COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by St. Mary's

The UTPB baseball team had a tough afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark Saturday as the Falcons were swept by St. Mary’s Saturday in Lone Star Conference play.

UTPB (5-12 overall, 5-12 conference) had a lead going into the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t sustain it as the Falcons fell 17-12 to St. Mary’s before falling 11-5 in the second game.

The Rattlers (8-9 overall, 7-9 conference rallied thanks to a nine-run top of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit.

Keaton Milford led the way for St. Mary’s, finishing 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Jay Desoto led the Falcons with a 3 for 4 effort and three runs batted in.

The bats stayed hot in the second game for the Rattlers, driving in 11 runs on 10 hits. Steven Whynn finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored.

Nick Hernandez wrapped up a strong afternoon hitting three doubles and driving in two runs in the second game.