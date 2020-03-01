  • March 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by St. Mary's

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by St. Mary's

St. Mary’s 17-11, UTPB 12-5

GAME 1

St. Mary’s...... 111  023     9   —   17    14     1

UTPB.............. 401  520     0   —   12    14     4

Zach De La Garza, Jacob Koehler (3), Tyler Dick (5), Caden Floyd (6), Adrian Gonzales (7) and Ragan Forrest. Trever Berg, Danny Juarez (6), JD Martinez (6), Austin Parks (7), Paul McRae (7) and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Floyd. L —Parks. 2B —St. Mary’s: R. McGowen, Keaton Miford, Steven Wynn, Forrest, UTPB: Michael Clapperton, Jay Desoto, Nick Hernandez, Devin Ferrari, Alex Wixon.  HR — St. Mary’s: Johnny Hernandez. UTPB: Garrett Thornton.

———

GAME 2

St. Mary’s...... 023  411     0   —   11    10     0

UTPB.............. 100  000     0   —     5      9     0

Mason Minster, Connor Schmidt (5) and Scott Short. Tyler Stone, Clay Thompson (4), Jeff Thoben (6), Paul McRae (7) and Andrew Williams. W — Minister. L — Stone. Sv — Schmidt. 2B — St. Mary’s: Mitchell Caskey, Fernando Zubia. UTPB: Nick Hernandez 3, Joey Winkler.  

Records — St. Mary’s (8-9 Overall, 8-9 Lone Star Conference), UTPB (5-12, 5-12).

Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:45 pm

MIDLAND

MIDLAND The UTPB baseball team had a tough afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark Saturday as the Falcons were swept by St. Mary’s Saturday in Lone Star Conference play.

UTPB (5-12 overall, 5-12 conference) had a lead going into the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t sustain it as the Falcons fell 17-12 to St. Mary’s before falling 11-5 in the second game.

The Rattlers (8-9 overall, 7-9 conference rallied thanks to a nine-run top of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit.

Keaton Milford led the way for St. Mary’s, finishing 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Jay Desoto led the Falcons with a 3 for 4 effort and three runs batted in.

The bats stayed hot in the second game for the Rattlers, driving in 11 runs on 10 hits. Steven Whynn finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored.

Nick Hernandez wrapped up a strong afternoon hitting three doubles and driving in two runs in the second game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

