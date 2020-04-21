LOOKING BACK: April 21 Memories

>> 1963: On this date, there was plenty of District 2-4A baseball on tap as Odessa High defeated Abilene Cooper 4-2 at Fly Field, Permian lost to Abilene High, 5-1, on the road, and Midland Lee edged Big Spring in Big Spring, while San Angelo Central defeated Midland High, 9-3, in Midland.

>> 1975: Area baseball teams were preparing to take the diamond in district encounters. The Panthers faced Abilene Cooper in a 5-4A tilt while Odessa High was scheduled to face Abilene High. … District 2-3A baseball teams were getting ready to begin the second half of district play. Pecos had ended the first half on top of the standings with a 6-0 showing while Andrews and Kermit were two wins behind.

>> 1989: Permian and Abilene Cooper prepared to face each other in a district contest. The Panthers at the time were coming off a last-place finish from the year before and were a victory away from clinching a tie for the district title. … The Odessa College track and field team captured its 19th straight Western Junior College Athletic Conference title, in Hobbs, N.M. The Wranglers scored 144 points while South Plains College was second with 117.

>> 1998: The Midland Angels defeated the San Antonio Missions, 4-3, in 11 innings in a Texas League matchup at Christensen Stadium. The Angels scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th to complete the comeback and take a 3-0 lead in the five-game series that week. … Odessa College was selected to host the inaugural Region I-4A boys and girls basketball tournaments for 1999. It was the first regional tournament for Class 4A which was the only classification at the time to not have regional basketball tournaments preceding the state tournament since the University Interscholastic League went to a five classification system for high school athletics in 1980.