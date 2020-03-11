HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian clinches playoff spot despite loss

It was a case of mixed results for the Permian boys soccer team Tuesday against Midland High as the Panthers fell 4-1 to Midland High in District 2-6A action Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Despite the loss, however, Permian (9-10-3 overall, 5-4-0 in district) managed to clinch a spot in the playoffs thanks to Odessa High’s 3-1 victory over Wolfforth Frenship, ensuring the Panthers of a spot in the top four.

“I think today, a lot of the guys put a lot of pressure on their shoulders and tried to do everything individually,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “It’s not the result we wanted but the other results went our way.”

The Bulldogs (13-3-6, 5-1-3) remained in second place, two points behind Odessa High and kept its hopes of a district title alive.

“I think we played pretty well,” Midland High head coach Jason Bush said. “We started off a little slow. But once we got going, we were able to control the possession of the game. The goals ended up coming for us.”

The Panthers began the game on a promising note as Cristian Acevedo had an opportunity to put his team in front early but his shot went over the bar with 31 minutes left in the first half.

Both teams had chances for that opening goal but it wasn’t until late in the first half when Midland High broke through.

Julian Rodea put the Bulldogs in front late in the first half with his goal that came at 4:16 before halftime. Leading by that same margin after halftime, Midland High kept the momentum going to start the second half as Daniel Olivas’ doubled the lead four minutes into the half.

Olivas nearly added a second goal 10 minutes later but his shot went wide. Permian had a chance to get on the board during that stretch as well but were unable to convert on the set piece.

The Bulldogs did convert on their chance on a set piece as Jordan Alfaro put the ball in goal off a free kick from Israel Ramirez to make it 3-0 Midland High with 19:15 to go.

Permian got on the board less than four minutes later on an Aiden Everett free kick from 25 yards out to make it 3-1 with 15:39.

But Midland High sealed the victory with a goal by Carlos Carrasco with under five minutes to go in the match.