COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Newsome lifts Falcons past Oklahoma Christian

UTPB’s Carson Newsome said it was just about running the offense that the Falcons’ coaches wanted each time down the floor.

In the waning moments against Oklahoma Christian, Newsome ran it to perfection.

Scoring 17 consecutive points at the end of regulation and into overtime, Newsome helped UTPB to an 81-78 victory over the Eagles in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Newsome finished with a team-high 26 points, 18 coming from the free throw line, to lead four Falcons (15-10 overall, 8-8 in conference) in double figures.

Adam Rivera had 15 points, Pat Dembley added 12 and Donoven Carlisle chipped in 10 to the victory.

“Coach just told us to drive if we saw a gap in the zone,” Newsome said. “I was just taking what they gave me.”

Johnatan Reyes scored a game-high 30 points to lead Oklahoma Christian, with Dedrian Parmer Jr. (17) and Aubrey Johnson (12) also in double figures for the Eagles (7-12, 6-9).

Reyes connected on a short jumper with time running out to force overtime after Oklahoma Christian battled back from a 12-point deficit at halftime.

“Give Oklahoma Christian a lot of credit,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “They played a tough zone defense for 40 minutes and took us out of our game.

“Carson did a great job of getting to the free throw line. That’s something we addressed going into the game because wanted to get to the line, and we did, because that’s part of zone offense.”

For much of the game it didn’t look as if Newsome’s heroics would be necessary as the Falcons controlled things in the first half in racing to a 33-21 lead at the break.

The Eagles, however, behind the shooting of Johnson and Reyes, slowly pulled themselves back into the game, finally tying the contest, 57-57, on Parmer Jr’s free throw with 5:32 to play in the game.

Oklahoma Christian took a brief lead moments later when D.J. Walter hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, only to have UTPB’s Fermandez Jones answer with a 3-pointer of his own on the Falcons’ next trip down the court.

Johnson converted a layup on a drive through traffic in the lane and then it was Newsome’s show from there.

He put UTPB in front by three with a conventional three-point play, only to watch Reyes hit a long-distance jumper to tie the game, 66-66.

Newsome then forced Reyes to foul him as he drove to the basket and made both free throws for a 68-66 lead with 48.8 seconds to play, setting up Reyes’ tying basket.

