  • February 6, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Newsome lifts Falcons past Oklahoma Christian - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Newsome lifts Falcons past Oklahoma Christian

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:25 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Newsome lifts Falcons past Oklahoma Christian Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB’s Carson Newsome said it was just about running the offense that the Falcons’ coaches wanted each time down the floor.

In the waning moments against Oklahoma Christian, Newsome ran it to perfection.

Scoring 17 consecutive points at the end of regulation and into overtime, Newsome helped UTPB to an 81-78 victory over the Eagles in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Newsome finished with a team-high 26 points, 18 coming from the free throw line, to lead four Falcons (15-10 overall, 8-8 in conference)  in double figures.

Adam Rivera had 15 points, Pat Dembley added 12 and Donoven Carlisle chipped in 10 to the victory.

“Coach just told us to drive if we saw a gap in the zone,” Newsome said. “I was just taking what they gave me.”

Johnatan Reyes scored a game-high 30 points to lead Oklahoma Christian, with Dedrian Parmer Jr. (17) and Aubrey Johnson (12) also in double figures for the Eagles (7-12, 6-9).

Reyes connected on a short jumper with time running out to force overtime after Oklahoma Christian battled back from a 12-point deficit at halftime.

“Give Oklahoma Christian a lot of credit,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “They played a tough zone defense for 40 minutes and took us out of our game.

“Carson did a great job of getting to the free throw line. That’s something we addressed going into the game because wanted to get to the line, and we did, because that’s part of zone offense.”

For much of the game it didn’t look as if Newsome’s heroics would be necessary as the Falcons controlled things in the first half in racing to a 33-21 lead at the break.

The Eagles, however, behind the shooting of Johnson and Reyes, slowly pulled themselves back into the game, finally tying the contest, 57-57, on Parmer Jr’s free throw with 5:32 to play in the game.

Oklahoma Christian took a brief lead moments later when D.J. Walter hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, only to have UTPB’s Fermandez Jones answer with a 3-pointer of his own on the Falcons’ next trip down the court.

Johnson converted a layup on a drive through traffic in the lane and then it was Newsome’s show from there.

He put UTPB in front by three with a conventional three-point play, only to watch Reyes hit a long-distance jumper to tie the game, 66-66.

Newsome then forced Reyes to foul him as he drove to the basket and made both free throws for a 68-66 lead with 48.8 seconds to play, setting up Reyes’ tying basket.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Posted in , , , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: WSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 50°/Low 33°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 56°/Low 33°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]