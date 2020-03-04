HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Midland High settle for a draw

The Odessa High and Midland High boys soccer teams remained tied for first in the District 2-6A standings with a 0-0 draw Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

With the draw, the Bronchos moved to 12-7-3 overall, 4-2-1 in 2-6A action with 18 points while the Bulldogs moved to 12-4-4, 4-2-1.

Both teams had plenty of chances throughout the night but couldn’t make much of the opportunities and at the end of the day ended up splitting the points.

“I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the first half, half of team was there and the other half hadn’t showed up yet,” Midland High head coach Jason Bush. “After halftime, I think we came out flat.

“We were very defensive and Odessa High was looking very strong. I’m happy with the result. We do wish it was a win, though.”

The Bronchos earned a corner kick with 19 minutes left in the first half.

A free kick by Brandon Bernal went over the bar shortly after as the Bronchos couldn’t get on the board.

Odessa High earned another corner kick late in the first half and a shot by Noah Lopez was saved by Midland High’s goalkeeper Maunel Varela and the game remained scoreless.

“It was certainly a tough game,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “We wanted to get a win. I think we didn’t do as well as we should’ve.”

Midland High’s Israel Ramirez fired a shot wide left of the goal in the early minutes of the second half and both teams remained tied at 0-0.

A free kick from Bernal was saved by Varela with 31 minutes left in the game.

Odessa High continued to try and press but the Bulldogs held firm.

Alan Rubio fired a long-range shot but Varela made the save with less than 20 minutes remaining.

“We played a little bit sloppy in that second half,” Varela said. “But that team, Odessa High is a good team.

“They gave us a great challenge. Our coach always tells us to play until the very end and I think we did that.”