COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB hosts University of the Southwest in home opener

The UTPB softball team will play its first home games of the 2020 season with a doubleheader against University of the Southwest starting at 2 p.m. today at UTPB Field.

The doubleheader will be the beginning of six straight home games for the Falcons (8-10 overall), who look to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 14-9 to Eastern New Mexico Sunday in Lubbock.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. UTPB is scheduled to travel to Hobbs, N.M. for a doubleheader March 11 against the Mustangs.