HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Early burst pushes Permian past Bristow

The Permian baseball team jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as the Panthers defeated Bristow (Okla.) 13-2 Friday at the Lubbock ISD First Bank Classic.

The Panthers (12-3-1 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning sparked a two-run RBI triple by Teo Banks.

Easton Hernandez followed that up in the second inning with a two-run home run to help extend the lead.

The Panthers are still scheduled to wrap up the tournament today with weather pending.