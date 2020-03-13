  • March 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Early burst pushes Permian past Bristow

Permian 13, Bristow (Okla.) 2

Bristow.......... 010      1   —     2     2      6

Permian......... 424     3x   —   13     5      2

Ty Ralston and Chase Gordon. Hunter Beltran, Easton Hernandez (3), Frog Tapia (5) and Taylor Sullivan. W — Beltran. L — Ralston. 3B — Permian: Teo Banks. HR — Permian: Hernandez.

Records — Permian 12-3-1.

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 7:53 pm

WOODROW The Permian baseball team jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as the Panthers defeated Bristow (Okla.) 13-2 Friday at the Lubbock ISD First Bank Classic.

The Panthers (12-3-1 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning sparked a two-run RBI triple by Teo Banks.

Easton Hernandez followed that up in the second inning with a two-run home run to help extend the lead.

The Panthers are still scheduled to wrap up the tournament today with weather pending.

