Permian P logo
- Permian 13, Bristow (Okla.) 2
-
Bristow.......... 010 1 — 2 2 6
Permian......... 424 3x — 13 5 2
Ty Ralston and Chase Gordon. Hunter Beltran, Easton Hernandez (3), Frog Tapia (5) and Taylor Sullivan. W — Beltran. L — Ralston. 3B — Permian: Teo Banks. HR — Permian: Hernandez.
Records — Permian 12-3-1.
Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 7:53 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Early burst pushes Permian past Bristow
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
WOODROW The Permian baseball team jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as the Panthers defeated Bristow (Okla.) 13-2 Friday at the Lubbock ISD First Bank Classic.
The Panthers (12-3-1 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning sparked a two-run RBI triple by Teo Banks.
Easton Hernandez followed that up in the second inning with a two-run home run to help extend the lead.
The Panthers are still scheduled to wrap up the tournament today with weather pending.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Baseball,
Teams,
Permian
on
Friday, March 13, 2020 7:53 pm.
| Tags:
Baseball,
High School Baseball,
Permian,
Panthers