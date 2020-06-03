LOOKING BACK: June 4 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: The Odessa High and Ector High baseball teams were both competing at the state tournaments in Austin. The Eagles advanced to the Class 3A state championship game with a 3-0 victory against Nederland, behind the pitching and hitting of Mike Kropp. An hour-long downpour arrived after the game, forcing the cancellation of the remaining Class 3A and both Class 4A semifinal games. The Bronchos were set to face Beaumont in the Class 4A semifinals.

>> 1965: Odessa High defeated El Paso Austin High, 3-2, to even the bi-district playoff series at 1-1. A pair of sophomores came through in the clutch to pace Odessa High. Left-hander Gilbert Vasquez set the Panthers down on four hits in the complete-game victory, while fellow sophomore Dee Lancaster, the Bronchos’ first baseman, knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. … The Kermit baseball team advanced in the playoffs with a 4-1 victory against Hereford in the Game 3 of their bi-district.

>> 1986: Midland Lee golfer Bobby Gee defended his title in the 15-17 Division of the Midessa Optimist Junior World Championship qualifying tournament with a 4-over-par 76 at Missions Country Club. Gee withstood a charge from several other golfers including Permian’s Todd Brooks who finished second after carding a 5-over 77. … The Pecos and Snyder baseball teams were getting ready to meet in a best-of-three series for a spot in the Class 4A state tournament. … Midland’s Jerry Haas, younger brother of PGA professional Jay Haas, fired a 5-under-par 137 over 36 holes and led a list of 38 golfers who qualified in sectional play for the U.S. Open.

>> 2004: The Monahans softball team was preparing to face Lindale in the Class 3A semifinal at the UIL State softball tournament in Austin. The winner of the game would meet Wharton for the state championship.