COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College moves up NJCAA rankings

The Odessa College volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in the newest National Junior College Athletic Association poll released Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (26-1) achieved their highest ranking in program history and continued their winning ways with sweeps over Western Texas College Wednesday at Clarendon College on Saturday.

They were tied last week with fellow WJCAC rival New Mexico Military Institute, who stayed at No. 8 in this week's poll.

Odessa College closes the regular season this week starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Midland College and 5 p.m. Saturday against New Mexico Junior College. Both matches will be played at the OC Sports Center.