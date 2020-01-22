COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB picked 11th in Lone Star Conference preseason poll

The UTPB baseball was projected to finish 11th out of 17 teams in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason baseball poll released Wednesday.

The Falcons finished 20-29 overall and 11-13 in Lone Star Conference play in 2019 and will look to improve that mark under head coach Brian Reinke, who is entering his 15th season in charge of the progam.

UTPB made the Lone Star Conference tournament for the second straight season and the 20 wins was the first time the Falcons broke that mark since 2015.

Angelo State, which advanced to the South Central Super Regional last year, was picked to finish first with 27 first-place votes. West Texas A&M was picked second with Lubbock Christian picked to finish third.