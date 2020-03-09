  • March 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High players make All-District team

All-District 2-6A Team

SUPERLATIVES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shy Stephens-Deary, Jr., Permian.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Donnie Sutton, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Johnson, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa

CO-NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: L.J. Willis, Soph., Odessa High; Donovan Smith, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Tim Thomas, Permian; Steve Jackson, Amarillo Tascosa

FIRST TEAM

Noble Robinson, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship; Nakavieon White, Sr., Permian; Brett Canis, Jr., Midland High; L.B. Moore, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa; D.K. Alexander, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa; Cedric Baty, Soph., Permian; Elijah Rodriguez, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa; Jeb Smallwood, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship; Chris Blair, Sr., Odessa High; Keyonta Johnson, Sr., Permian.

SECOND TEAM

Christian Tijerina, Jr., Odessa High; Coco Rose, Soph., Odessa High; J.J. Vizcaino, Sr., Permian; Jase Taylor, Sr., Permian; Roy Renner, Sr., Amarillo Tascosa; B.T. Daniel, Soph., Amarillo Tascosa; Jastyn Garrett, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship, Devin Hartfield, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship; D’Morriyon Breaux, Sr., Midland High; Shemar Davis, Jr., Midland Lee

A number of Permian and Odessa High boys basketball players earned all-district recognition as the full District 2-6A team was released Monday.

Permian junior guard Shy Stephens-Deary was named player of the year while head coach Tim Thomas and Amarillo Tascosa’s Steve Jackson shared coach of the year honors.

Odessa High sophomore guard L.J. Willis earned newcomer of the year honors and shared that award with Wolfforth Frenship’s Donovan Smith.

Permian seniors Nakavieon White and Keyonta Johnson earned first-team selections along with sophomore teammate Cedric Baty. Jase Taylor and J.J. Vizcaino represented the Panthers on the second team.

Odessa High senior post Chris Blair was a first-team selection for the Bronchos while guards Christian Tijerina and Coco Rose were second-team selections for the Bronchos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

