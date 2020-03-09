HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High players make All-District team

A number of Permian and Odessa High boys basketball players earned all-district recognition as the full District 2-6A team was released Monday.

Permian junior guard Shy Stephens-Deary was named player of the year while head coach Tim Thomas and Amarillo Tascosa’s Steve Jackson shared coach of the year honors.

Odessa High sophomore guard L.J. Willis earned newcomer of the year honors and shared that award with Wolfforth Frenship’s Donovan Smith.

Permian seniors Nakavieon White and Keyonta Johnson earned first-team selections along with sophomore teammate Cedric Baty. Jase Taylor and J.J. Vizcaino represented the Panthers on the second team.

Odessa High senior post Chris Blair was a first-team selection for the Bronchos while guards Christian Tijerina and Coco Rose were second-team selections for the Bronchos.