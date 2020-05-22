LOOKING BACK: May 23 Memories

>> 1948: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team fell to Abilene High, 16-7, in District 3-2A action in Abilene. The loss allowed San Angelo to win the district title as the Bronchos dropped to second place. … Monahans and Odessa High sent two golfers each into the semifinals of the inaugural Winkler County Golf Tournament. Grady Kidd and T.C. Todd of Monahans were going to meet in one semifinal, while Odessa High’s Don Starnes and Bob Davidson met in the other.

>> 1968: Golfers were set to compete in the Quarter Century Partnership tournament at the Odessa Country Club. Dr. Dean Strack and Stuart Chancellor were the defending champions but weren’t going to partner this year. Chancellor was teamed up with Johnny Warren, while Strack didn’t enter the event. … The Ector High baseball team met Dumas in Game 2 of a District 2-3A best-of-three series at home. Dumas took the first game with a 2-0 win two days prior.

>> 1986: Odessa College men’s basketball coach Dennis Helms was continuing to adjust to the new job, having been hired to the post just a few days prior. Helms replaced Archie Myers, who resigned a month earlier. Helms came to Odessa after a two-year stint as an assistant at North Texas. … The UTPB women’s tennis team clinched a fourth-place finish at the NAIA Tournament in Overland Park, Kan. The Falcons, ranked fourth coming into the tournament, finished with 26 points. … The Montreal Canadiens defeated Calgary 1-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, giving them a 3-1 lead in the series. Montreal went on to win the title.

>> 1996: The Kermit baseball team played Brownfield in a Class 3A playoff game in Hobbs, N.M. after being unable to agree on a neutral site in West Texas. … The Midland Angels defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-2 to begin a five-game series on the road.