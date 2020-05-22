  • May 22, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 23 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 23 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 22, 2020 5:46 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 23 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1948: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team fell to Abilene High, 16-7, in District 3-2A action in Abilene. The loss allowed San Angelo to win the district title as the Bronchos dropped to second place. … Monahans and Odessa High sent two golfers each into the semifinals of the inaugural Winkler County Golf Tournament. Grady Kidd and T.C. Todd of Monahans were going to meet in one semifinal, while Odessa High’s Don Starnes and Bob Davidson met in the other.

>> 1968: Golfers were set to compete in the Quarter Century Partnership tournament at the Odessa Country Club. Dr. Dean Strack and Stuart Chancellor were the defending champions but weren’t going to partner this year. Chancellor was teamed up with Johnny Warren, while Strack didn’t enter the event. … The Ector High baseball team met Dumas in Game 2 of a District 2-3A best-of-three series at home. Dumas took the first game with a 2-0 win two days prior.

>> 1986: Odessa College men’s basketball coach Dennis Helms was continuing to adjust to the new job, having been hired to the post just a few days prior. Helms replaced Archie Myers, who resigned a month earlier. Helms came to Odessa after a two-year stint as an assistant at North Texas. … The UTPB women’s tennis team clinched a fourth-place finish at the NAIA Tournament in Overland Park, Kan. The Falcons, ranked fourth coming into the tournament, finished with 26 points. … The Montreal Canadiens defeated Calgary 1-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, giving them a 3-1 lead in the series. Montreal went on to win the title.

>> 1996: The Kermit baseball team played Brownfield in a Class 3A playoff game in Hobbs, N.M. after being unable to agree on a neutral site in West Texas. … The Midland Angels defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-2 to begin a five-game series on the road.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, May 22, 2020 5:46 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 65°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 61°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]