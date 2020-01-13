WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers move up three spots in latest NJCAA poll

The Odessa College women’s basketball team moved up three more spots for the second straight week, moving to No. 17 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll that was released Monday.
The Lady Wranglers (13-6 overall, 2-1 WJCAC) defeated Midland College 64-53 Thursday at the Chap Center in their only game played last week. Odessa College also moved one spot ahead of the Lady Chaps, who came in at No. 18.
South Plains College (No. 2) and New Mexico Junior College (No. 6) were the other ranked WJCAC teams ranked.
