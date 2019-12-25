HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood's Cross shines as Player of the Year

MIDLAND Greenwood junior running back Trey Cross entered the 2019 season wanting to build on the success he had as a sophomore.

He did that and plenty more.

Cross finished a stellar regular-season with 1,975 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns to lead the Rangers to an undefeated regular season and a District 1-4A Division II title.

He followed that up with an even stronger effort to lead Greenwood to an appearance in the state semifinals for the first time since 2002.

After earning the Newcomer of the Year Award a season ago, his efforts were good enough to be recognized as the 2019 Odessa American Player of the Year.

For Cross, this season proved to be a major step forward.

“Starting as a sophomore last year was a little nerve-wracking,” Cross said. “This year, I felt like I got the hang of it and it just went quicker. I also tried to step up and help the underclassmen as well.”

Cross had an idea early on that he could be in line for a special season but even head coach Rusty Purser acknowledged that the numbers that his star running back put up exceeded expectations.

“Trey was one of those guys that I knew was going to be pretty good but I had no idea how good he could really be,” Purser said. “I’ve had some really good running backs in my coaching career at different places and he ranks right up there with those guys just based on his ability to make something happen.”

Cross made plenty of things happen for the Rangers in a year where he ran for more than 200 yards six times, including a season-high 305 yards and three touchdowns against District 1-4A Division II foe Sweetwater on Sept. 27.

After dealing with some nerves and some inexperience a year ago, Cross said that he developed even more as a runner.

“Being patient is where I grew the most as a player,” Cross said. “Last year, I just wanted to try and get enough space so I can outrun everybody.

“This year, I was just focused on waiting for the blocks and letting the holes open up and following that.”

Purser also noticed that his star running back — who stands at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds — had a knack for making plays happen even when things looked bleak.

“Trey has a unique ability to just roll with the punches,” Purser said. “Anytime he got hit hard, I would wince and wonder if he was going to get back up. He would bounce back up and keep going and it never fazed him. That’s probably one of the most impressive things for me to see about him.”

Purser added even more on what kind of special talent he sees from his junior running back.

“He’s not a big kid and to see that he could rush for nearly 3,000 yards when all this was said and done is pretty amazing that he could do that week in, week out and come back from any kind of bumps and bruises to carry the ball 20 to 25 times a game is pretty impressive.”

Cross’ final numbers including the postseason may be even more impressive: 2,891 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. While the numbers pop out, Cross is even more proud of getting to the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

“We grew as a team and we made things work along the way,” Cross said. “We had a lot of kids step up and help us out by just playing for the seniors.

“It’s a big accomplishment to be able to make it to the fifth round because no one had made it that far since 2002. It was a good run for us.”

As impressive as a run it was, Cross knows that the work isn’t over.

Even with a number of losses offensively due to graduation, getting within a game of playing for a state title gives Cross plenty of motivation that the Rangers can use to try to get back there next season as a senior.

“You have to keep your head up and know that you have a chance to do something that no one has done in a long time,” Cross said. “It’s a good feeling to be playing in December and that was a big thing for us.

“I’m just going to work on getting better. I want to try and get a little bigger so I can have a little more weight. We’re just going to try our hardest to go get a state championship.”

