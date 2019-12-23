  • December 23, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Purser puts it all together in first season at Greenwood

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 3:07 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Purser puts it all together in first season at Greenwood By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Heading into his first season on the job, Greenwood head coach Rusty Purser believed that his team could be pretty good.

It wasn’t until midway through the regular season that he realized that the Rangers could be in line for a special season. Turns out, it finished as one of the best in school history.

Purser — who coaches on the field named in his father’s honor — made his own mark with Greenwood and that effort helped him earn the 2019 Odessa American’s Coach of the Year honor.

“It was a phenomenal year for us for a lot of reasons,” Purser said. “Obviously, the wins and losses are easy to see. I think the thing that stands out the most to me is that we had great team chemistry with the kids and the coaching staff the entire year.”

That cohesiveness helped the Rangers finish 14-1 and advance to the Class 4A Division II state semifinals against eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

Purser credits the team’s ability to buy in to the goals he set for them. Because of that, he saw a steady improvement that created optimism within the program that Greenwood could go even further than it did the year before.

“If I had to go back and reflect on the six months leading up to the season, I really thought we had a good group of kids,” Purser said. “As we got into the season and through the first five or six weeks, it started to sink in that we could do some special things because everyone got better.” 

A big key to the Rangers’ success this season came on the ground with junior running back Trey Cross. Cross finished the season just shy of 3,000 rushing yards and became the focal point of Greenwood’s attack. He credits Purser for helping him in his development as a more patient and efficient runner.

“His play calls helped me a lot and put me in positions to succeed,” Cross said of Purser. “He’s also a great motivator and helped me understand the role I can play on the team and to step up and make plays.”

Cross was just one of many playmakers that Purser relied on this season. Whether it was Brody Ray making long touchdown catches or linebacker Michael Gutierrez making plays on defense, everything just seemed to click one way or another.

“When you go through the last 20 some-odd weeks of football practice like we did, you usually deal with some problems,” Purser said. “We never dealt with any of those problems from the football standpoint and I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids and coaches to work with.”

Getting the players to look at things from a different perspective was one of the goals that Purser set out to achieve before the team’s semifinal matchup. Even though the team finished on the losing end, he believes that it can lay the groundwork for something bigger in 2020.

“It’s different when you play the best schools in our level from West Texas,” Purser said. “It’s also great when you get that opportunity to match up against those great teams from East Texas.

“It shows that we’re not that for off from that level but we’re not quite there yet. But it shows that a West Texas team can win a state championship and can match up against those top teams.”

Purser turned Cross into a believer that they can compete at that high level. After getting to the doorstep of playing for a state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Cross is ready to go to get back there again.

“I didn’t know much about Coach (Purser) before he got here but I knew he was a good coach and that he was going to make us better,” he said. “He was going to make us work for it because that’s what he wanted and what he did.

“We went out and got that far. I love him and I hope we get to do it again next year.”

Cross will be back to try and help Greenwood reach those goals. Purser is confident that they can reach them but knows that it will be part of a process.

“When you push and push for that many weeks, everyone needs to take a break and that’s what we’re going to do after these next couple of weeks,” Purser said. “When we come back, we’re going to be resetting those goals and I think that’s the easiest way to bring kids along.

“We want to give our kids something that we can hold on and identify what’s next. We want to go play for a state championship but there’s a lot that we can still accomplish.”

