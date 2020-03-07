HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High fights back in win over Lubbock-Cooper

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team overcame one three-run deficit Friday, but not a second in suffering its first loss of the season 7-4 to Lubbock-Cooper at Zachery Field on the second day of the Tournament of Champions.
The Pirates (5-3) scored three runs in the first inning and three in the fourth to take the lead for good. The Bronchos (8-1) tied it with a run in the second and two in the third.
Sebastian Cabral pitched six innings for the Bronchos, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits. Hervey Nieto led Odessa High at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
