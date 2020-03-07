HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High fights back in win over Lubbock-Cooper

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team overcame one three-run deficit Friday, but not a second in suffering its first loss of the season 7-4 to Lubbock-Cooper at Zachery Field on the second day of the Tournament of Champions.

The Pirates (5-3) scored three runs in the first inning and three in the fourth to take the lead for good. The Bronchos (8-1) tied it with a run in the second and two in the third.