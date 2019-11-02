COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls to Kilgore College

EDMOND, OKLA. The Odessa College men’s basketball lost for the first time this season, being dealt a 70-63 loss to Kilgore College Saturday on the road.

With the loss, the Wranglers fell to 1-1 overall while Kilgore College also moved to 1-1 as both teams finished up the weekend tournament.

Odessa College went 22-53 from the floor while going 8-24 on 3-pointers and 11-14 from the free throw line.

Joe Kasperzyk led the way for the Wranglers in scoring, totaling up 14 points while Tauriawn Knight had 11 and Isaiah Turner finished with nine.

Kilgore College went 23-41 on field goals while going 4-12 on 3-pointers and 20-26 on free throws.

Kilgore College was led by Tyron McMillian who had 16 total points. D’Rell Roberts had 12 points while Cameron Gooden and Michael Thomas both finished with 11 points.