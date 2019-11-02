  • November 2, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls to Kilgore College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls to Kilgore College

Basketball box

Kilgore College 70, Odessa College 63

Odessa College (1-1)

Tavon Jones 1-6 0-0, 3, Tauriawn Knight 4-8, 2-2 11, Joe Kasperzyk 4-12 4-5, 14, Mam Ayuel 1-2 3-4 5, Nate Lemons 3-3 0-0 6, Isaiah Turner 3-9 2-3 9, Jayscon Bereal 1-2 0-0, 3, Kareem Welch 2-4 0-0 4, Victor Rosario 3-5 2-3 8, Alphoousseyn Dedhiou 0-1 0-0 0, David Ward 0-1 0-0, 0. Totals 22-43 11-14 63.

Kilgore College (1-1)

Montrell Horsey 1-1 2-4 4, Cameron Gooden 3-9 2-2 11, Tyron McMillian 6-18 4-4 16, Michael Thomas 5-10 0-0 11, Rodrigue Andela 2-4 6-6 10, Tysen Banks 0-0 0-0 0, D’Rell Roberts 3-4 6-10 12, Jeremy Lefort 0-1 0-0 0, Stephan Morris 3-4 0-0 6.Totals 23-41 12-20 70

Halftime — Kilgore College 34, Odessa College 24. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 8-24 (Jones 1-3, Knight 1-2, Kasperzyk 2-7, Turner 1-4, Bereal 1-2, Welch 0-1, Rosario 2-3, Diedhiou 0-1, Ward 0-1). Kilgore College 4-12 (Gooden 3-7, Thomas 1-4, Roberts 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 22 (Jones 2, Knight 5, Kasperzyk 2, Ayuel 4, Lemons 1, Welch 1, Diedhious 1, Ward 2, Nwankwo 1. Kilgore College 14 (Gooden 1, McMillian 1, Thomas 1, Andela 4, Roberts 4, Ndiaye 1, Davis 1, Belt 1). Fouled out — Knight. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 29 (Lemons 4), Kilgore College 23 (Thomas 5, Roberts 5) Assists — Odessa College 14 (Kasperzyk 4), Kilgore College 18 (Horsey 4, Roberts 5).

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:52 pm

EDMOND, OKLA. The Odessa College men’s basketball lost for the first time this season, being dealt a 70-63 loss to Kilgore College Saturday on the road.

With the loss, the Wranglers fell to 1-1 overall while Kilgore College also moved to 1-1 as both teams finished up the weekend tournament.

Odessa College went 22-53 from the floor while going 8-24 on 3-pointers and 11-14 from the free throw line.

Joe Kasperzyk led the way for the Wranglers in scoring, totaling up 14 points while Tauriawn Knight had 11 and Isaiah Turner finished with nine.

Kilgore College went 23-41 on field goals while going 4-12 on 3-pointers and 20-26 on free throws.

Kilgore College was led by Tyron McMillian who had 16 total points. D’Rell Roberts had 12 points while Cameron Gooden and Michael Thomas both finished with 11 points.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

