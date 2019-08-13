HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers sweep San Angelo Lake View

The Permian volleyball team continued its strong early start to the season as the Lady Panthers swept San Angelo Lake View (25-13, 25-10, 25-16) Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Nyxalee Munoz led Permian (6-2) with 13 kills and Lauren Lucas added 7 kills and 12 digs.

Makenzie Watson led the Lady Panthers with 21 assists and 3 aces while Denali Cardenas had 15 assists as well.

Permian will head east towards the Metroplex to compete in the Granbury Classic Chevrolet Volleyball Tournament starting Friday at Granbury High School.