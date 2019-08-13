Permian P logo
Permian def. San Angelo Lake View
25-13, 25-10, 25-16
At Permian Fieldhouse
Kills —Permian: Annalise Lopez 6, Bethanie Flerro 5, Cianna Harris 2, Jaylen Acosta 4, Lauren Lucas 7, Makenzie Watson 1, Natalia Abila 3, Nyxalee Munoz 13.
Blocks —Permian: Bethanie Flerro 3, Lauren Lucas 1, Munoz 1.
Assists —Permian: Makenzie Watson 21, Lauren Lucas 1, Annalise Lopez 1, Denali Cardenas 15.
Digs —Permian: Makenzie Watson 5, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Jaylen Acosta 2, Lauren Lucas 12, Annalise Lopez 3, Natalia Abila 6, Denali Cardenas 2, Julie Franco 5.
Aces — Permian: Makenzie Watson 3, Jaylen Acosta 4, Denali Cardenas 1, Julie Franco 2.
Records
Permian 6-2
Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 8:01 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers sweep San Angelo Lake View
The Permian volleyball team continued its strong early start to the season as the Lady Panthers swept San Angelo Lake View (25-13, 25-10, 25-16) Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
Nyxalee Munoz led Permian (6-2) with 13 kills and Lauren Lucas added 7 kills and 12 digs.
Makenzie Watson led the Lady Panthers with 21 assists and 3 aces while Denali Cardenas had 15 assists as well.
Permian will head east towards the Metroplex to compete in the Granbury Classic Chevrolet Volleyball Tournament starting Friday at Granbury High School.
