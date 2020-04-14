LOOKING BACK: April 15 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1957: On this date, the Texas League baseball season was entering its second day of the year. … President Dwight Eisenhower threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Senators’ game against Baltimore to begin the new season. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to play three district games and one nondistrict contest in a week. The Bronchos were scheduled to host Big Spring, travel to Midland High and San Angelo, before returning home to face El Paso Austin.

>> 1967: The Monahans and Andrews baseball teams were set to begin the district portion of their schedules in a 2-3A contest at Monahans. The Loboes were entering the game with a 6-6 record, while Andrews (9-11) was looking to end a four-game losing streak. … Kalamazoo, Mich. native Dick Loehr was getting ready to introduce his bright orange Stampede II Max Curtis Mustang at the American Hot Rod Association Spring Nationals at Odessa Raceway Park.

>> 1987: The Permian baseball team earned a come-from-behind victory to defeat Midland High, 9-7, in nine innings at Midland High. The win put the Panthers in sole possession of second place in the District 4-5A standings. … The Midland Lee baseball team cruised to a 10-5 win over Odessa High to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Rebels moved to 4-4 in district play while the Bronchos fell to 1-7. … The Odessa College track and field team was getting ready to compete in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Track championships in Levelland. The Wranglers were the defending conference champions.

>> 2008: Midland RockHounds’ third baseman Jesus Guzman was named the Texas League’s first player of the week for the season. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to face San Angelo Central on the road in a District 3-5A contest with playoff implications.