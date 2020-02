WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to St. Mary's

SAN ANTONIO The UTPB women’s basketball team came up short in its 81-72 loss to St. Mary’s in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Bill Greehey Arena

The Falcons (9-16 overall, 6-13 Lone Star Conference) were led in scoring by Alexus Quaadman and Kristian James who both had 20 points total while Rory Carter finished with 12.

St. Mary’s (11-8, 6-1) was led by Soteria Banks who had 19 points while Briley Perkins finished with 17 and Hannah Wilson had 14.

The Falcons will next face Western New Mexico Feb. 22 in Silver City, N.M.