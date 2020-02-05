COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns home to face OCU

The UTPB men’s basketball team will be looking to end their current two-game losing streak when they return to the floor for a Lone Star Conference home game against Oklahoma Christian with today’s 7;30 p.m. tipoff at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (14-10 overall, 7-8 LSC) are coming off a 111-78 loss to No. 3-ranked West Texas A&M from Saturday’s road game in Canyon.

UTPB was also dealt an 89-83 loss to Eastern New Mexico in last week’s conference slate of games.

The Eagles (7-11, 6-8) are also entering the game coming off a recent loss, falling to Arkansas-Fort Smith 78-52 Saturday on the road.