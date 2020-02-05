  • February 5, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns home to face OCU - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns home to face OCU

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 7:01 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns home to face OCU OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB men’s basketball team will be looking to end their current two-game losing streak when they return to the floor for a Lone Star Conference home game against Oklahoma Christian with today’s 7;30 p.m. tipoff at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (14-10 overall, 7-8 LSC) are coming off a 111-78 loss to No. 3-ranked West Texas A&M from Saturday’s road game in Canyon.

UTPB was also dealt an 89-83 loss to Eastern New Mexico in last week’s conference slate of games.

The Eagles (7-11, 6-8) are also entering the game coming off a recent loss, falling to Arkansas-Fort Smith 78-52 Saturday on the road.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 7:01 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
24°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: SSW at 2mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 29°/Low 18°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]