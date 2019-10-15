HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Oct. 15

After winning the bragging rights in last week’s crosstown rivalry and starting off district play on the right note, the Permian football team now faces a new challenge this week against last year’s state semifinalist Amarillo Tascosa.

The Rebels will make the trip south from the Panhandle against a Panther football team that is now on a three-game winning streak, sitting at 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district play.

Tascosa (5-1, 1-0) features its share of dangerous speed in their triple-option attack, Permian head coach Jeff Ellison and his players know to take heart from their last few meetings with the Rebels.

“It’s going to be a battle for us,” Ellison said. “They do a great job with the offense they run. They’ve run it for a long time. They have a good quarterback. (Joseph) Plunk does a good job running that offense. His dad (former Permian assistant Ken) is the coach and he’s been in that system for a while.

“Their defense is pretty good, too. Every time we’ve played them, it’s been very close. We’re anticipating a close game and they’re ready for the challenge.”

One of the few losses that Tascosa had last year came against Permian.

Last year, the Panthers pulled through in a 32-25 win in Amarillo. But that was before a handful of Permian seniors graduated, while the Rebels have returned most of last year’s squad as they look to take care of unfinished business in the state playoffs this year.

Among the players returning for Tascosa from the squad that advanced to the Class 6A Division II state semifinals is senior quarterback Joseph Plunk.

“He’s fun to watch,” Ellison said of Joseph. “He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be. He operates the system well. He’s a good player. We need to do a good job of containing him because he can hurt you.”

Plunk leads the team in rushing with 984 yards off 127 carries.

Tascosa is coming off a 63-6 victory over Midland High last week. The Rebels’ only lost so far this year came against rivals Amarillo High, 36-33, on Sept. 6.

>> DISTRICT START: The win over Odessa High (2-4, 0-1) last week gave the Panthers the start they wanted in district play as they know there won’t be much room for error in their playoff bid.

“It’s always good to get your first win in district play,” Ellison said. “Our team and our coaches are excited about the way we performed Friday night. I thought our kids, especially our defense, did an excellent job. I thought it was a good, fun game.”

>> QUARTERBACK DEPTH: Easton Hernandez made his return last week, playing for the first time since getting injured in the season opener at DeSoto on Aug. 30.

But Harper Terry, who took over for Hernandez while he was out, still saw some playing time against the Bronchos and the Panthers now have more experience at the quarterback position.

“I have two guys who have experience,” Ellison said. “Harper’s picked up a lot of experience from these last few weeks and that’s great for our football program. It gives us more weapons at the position. We’re happy with the depth at that position.”

>> DEFENSE: While the Panthers’ defense recorded the shutout, Ellison was pleased with how his team won the turnover battle last week.

Two interceptions and a fumble recovery put the Panthers in good field position.

“Obviously, it’s great when you can win the turnover battle,” Ellison said. “I was pleased with our overall defensive players like Teo Banks, who continues to do an outstanding job. You have some younger guys like Kayden Baze, who stepped up and had an outstanding game. It’s great to see not only all of our team having success but some of the younger guys starting to really become good football players. That’s good for us.”

>> SUBVARSITY: The Panthers’ subvarsity teams went 3-1 combined in last week’s matchups against Odessa High.

The JV Back posted a 26-6 win over the Bronchos’ JV Red.

Odessa High’s JV White won against Permian’s JV White, 26-22.

Both freshman teams won for the Panthers as Permian Freshman Black took a 32-0 win over Odessa High Freshman Red.

Permian’s Freshman White also recorded a shutout in a 16-0 contest against Odessa High’s Freshman White.