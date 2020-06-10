  • June 10, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 11 Memories

Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 1:35 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: The Odessa College golf team won the school’s third consecutive national championship. The Wranglers were led by Jerry Cozby and Danny Swain and Charles Meisner. Meisner carved out a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to finish at 9-under-par 279 to win the individual title by four strokes.

>> 1976: The Pecos baseball team came up short at the Class 3A state semifinals, losing to defending state champion Brenham 6-0 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. Brenham’s pitcher Mark Kuecker, who was drafted in the first round by the San Francisco Giants just a few days earlier, gave up one hit and allowed only five Pecos players to get on base. The Eagles ended the season at 20-14 while the Cubs would go on to win their second consecutive state title with a victory against South Grand Prairie. It was Pecos’ third trip to the state tournament in four years.

>> 1980: UTPB tennis players were defeated at the AIAW Division I championships in Baton Rouge, La. No. 1 seed Alycia Moulton of Stanford defeated No. 4 UTPB’s Sandy Collins, 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals. … Odessa College track announced the signing of two athletes, adding Keller’s Mack Dillon and Marty Leicht. Dillon was a hurdler while Leicht was a middle-distance runner. … The Midland Cubs ended up splitting a doubleheader against Amarillo in Texas League action. The Cubs lost the first game 4-3 before finishing the night with a 4-2 victory. 

>> 2006: The Odessa Roughnecks defeated the CenTex Barracudas at Ector County Coliseum. The Roughnecks intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble on a kickoff with 1:40 remaining to play, scoring 27 points off mistakes from the Barracudas. The win improved the Roughnecks to 7-0 for the season, extending their regular-season winning streak to 25 games.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

