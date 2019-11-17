COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB earns No. 7 seed for Lone Star Conference Championships

The UTPB volleyball team earned the No. 7 seed for the Lone Star Conference Championships as the seeds for the 12-team field were unveiled Sunday.

The Falcons (19-8) will host No. 10 seed Dallas Baptist (15-15) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome in the opening round match. The winner will face No. 2 seed Angelo State in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Thurdsay in Commerce.

Texas A&M-Commerce earned the top seed after finishing with the highest RPI among the other divisional winners Angelo State and St. Edward’s.

The Falcons swept the Patriots, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16, in their only regular season Nov. 2.