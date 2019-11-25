  • November 25, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College moves up in the NJCAA rankings

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College moves up in the NJCAA rankings

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 9:59 pm

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 9:59 pm

The Odessa College women’s basketball team moved up seven spots from No. 23 to No. 16 in the latest rankings released Monday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Lady Wranglers (9-3) finished 2-1 in three games this weekend at the WNIT at the Chaparral Center in Midland with wins over Hill College and Seward County Community College.

The one loss came against Trinity Valley, who Odessa College will face again Friday at the TVCC Budke/Serna Classic in Athens.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

