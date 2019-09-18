NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in overtime

BLAINE, Minn. The Odessa Jackalopes began the season with a 2-1 overtime loss Wednesday to the Maine Nordiques on the road in North American Hockey League Showcase.

The Jackalopes took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shot by Aeden Drossos with Jake Vaughan and Conner Lindsoe on the assist.

Maine responded with a Noah Kane goal in the third period to force overtime.

Samuel Harris scored the winning goal to complete the comeback for Maine.

The Jackalopes had 24 shots total, while Maine finished with 18.

Odessa is scheduled to face the Northeast Generals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the second of the Jackalopes’ two games at the Showcase.