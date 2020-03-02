HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian to face Arlington Martin in regional quarterfinals

The Permian boys basketball team continues its run through the postseason as it faces Arlington Martin in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. today at Abilene High School’s Eagle Gym.

The Panthers (30-3) are coming off a 70-58 win over Arlington Lamar in the area round contest while Martin (26-7) defeated El Paso Americas 58-40. The two teams met last year in the area round, with Permian winning 48-45 in that matchup.