  • March 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian to face Arlington Martin in regional quarterfinals

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian to face Arlington Martin in regional quarterfinals

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 8:25 pm

Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team continues its run through the postseason as it faces Arlington Martin in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. today at Abilene High School’s Eagle Gym.

The Panthers (30-3) are coming off a 70-58 win over Arlington Lamar in the area round contest while Martin (26-7) defeated El Paso Americas 58-40. The two teams met last year in the area round, with Permian winning 48-45 in that matchup.

The winner will advance to the Region I-6A Tournament Friday in Fort Worth.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

