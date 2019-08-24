COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College opens season with pair of victories

Odessa College logo
College Volleyball
Odessa College def. Pima Community College
25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Odessa College def. Arizona Western College
25-16, 17-25, 25-21. 17-25, 16-14
Friday, Cahoon Armory Building, Roswell, NM
(Cumulative Stats)
Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 2, Savannah Marenco 7, Emery Judkins 9, Sabrina de Lima 12, Carol Santana 22, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 13, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 10, Maria Rodrigues 3, Lexi Parrish 14.
Blocks — Odessa College: Savannah Marceno 1.5, Emery Judkins 3.5, Carol Santana 2.5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 8, Lyric Love 3, Lexi Parrish 2.
Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 30, Sabrina de Lima 1, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 45, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 5.
Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 6, Savannah Marenco 19, Emery Judkins 3, Sabrina De Lima 13, Carol Santana 16, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 15, Vanessa Colling 2, Faith Sanchez 33, Maria Rodrigues 3, Lexi Parrish 1.
Aces — Odessa College: Savannah Marceno 2, Carol Santana 3, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1. Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 4.
Records
Odessa College 2-0; Pima Community College 0-1; Arizona Western College 0-2.
ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball team opened the 2019 season on a good note by winning a pair of matches Friday at the NMMI Classic at the Cahoon Armory Building.
The Lady Wranglers (2-0) swept Pima (Ariz.) Community College (25-15, 25-21, 25-21) and defeated Arizona Western College (25-16, 17-25, 25-21. 17-25, 16-14) in a five-set thriller to get things going.
Carol Santana chipped in 22 kills to go with 16 digs while Faith Sanchez finished with 33 digs and four aces. Marina de La Rosa added in 45 assists to lead the Lady Wranglers.
The tournament continues with two more matches starting at 9 a.m. Saturday against Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
