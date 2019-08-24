COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College opens season with pair of victories

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball team opened the 2019 season on a good note by winning a pair of matches Friday at the NMMI Classic at the Cahoon Armory Building.

The Lady Wranglers (2-0) swept Pima (Ariz.) Community College (25-15, 25-21, 25-21) and defeated Arizona Western College (25-16, 17-25, 25-21. 17-25, 16-14) in a five-set thriller to get things going.

Carol Santana chipped in 22 kills to go with 16 digs while Faith Sanchez finished with 33 digs and four aces. Marina de La Rosa added in 45 assists to lead the Lady Wranglers.

The tournament continues with two more matches starting at 9 a.m. Saturday against Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College.