COLLEGE SPORTS: NMJC hires new baseball, women's basketball coaches

HOBBS, N.M. Western Junior College Athletic Conference member New Mexico Junior College has announced a pair of coaching hires.

Monday, the school stated that Mike Robbins had been hired as the head baseball coach, first joining the program as an assistant coach in 2010.

Tuesday, the school announced that Austin Mefford is taking over the women’s basketball program.

Mefford comes to the WJCAC after two seasons at Seward County College (Kan.), where his teams went 55-11 and qualified for the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament each season.