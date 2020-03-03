HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian makes last at-bat count in victory

WOODROW Noey Brito capped a big game with a big hit as the Permian baseball team scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Lubbock-Cooper 8-5 Tuesday in nondistrict play.

With the game tied 4-4 after six, Permian (5-1-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Brito singled in two runs to put the Panthers ahead. Brito finished 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaiah Flores, who went 2 for 3, and Aleck Villa each hit a solo home run.

Hunter Beltran worked three innings in relief for the win, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three. Starter Tyler Ramage was charged with four runs on seven hits over four innings.