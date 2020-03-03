Permian P logo
- Permian 8, Lubbock-Cooper 5
-
Permian......... 111 010 4 — 8 10 1
Cooper........... 211 000 1 — 5 10 2
Tyler Ramage Hunter Beltran (5) and Taylor Sullivan. Aidan Pantoya, Cole Riojas (6) and Carson Smith. W — Beltran. L — Riojas. 2B — Permian: Noey Brito, Jared Carrasco, Taylor Sullivan; Lubbock-Cooper: Kyler Jordan. 3B — Lubbock-Cooper: Spencer Williams, A.Pantoya. HR — HR: Permian: Isaiah Flores, Aleck Villa; Lubbock-Cooper: Kaden Moseley.
Records — Permian 5-1-1, Lubbock-Cooper 3-3.
Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:11 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian makes last at-bat count in victory
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
WOODROW Noey Brito capped a big game with a big hit as the Permian baseball team scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Lubbock-Cooper 8-5 Tuesday in nondistrict play.
With the game tied 4-4 after six, Permian (5-1-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Brito singled in two runs to put the Panthers ahead. Brito finished 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaiah Flores, who went 2 for 3, and Aleck Villa each hit a solo home run.
Hunter Beltran worked three innings in relief for the win, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three. Starter Tyler Ramage was charged with four runs on seven hits over four innings.
