  • March 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian makes last at-bat count in victory

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian makes last at-bat count in victory

Permian 8, Lubbock-Cooper 5

Permian......... 111  010     4   —     8    10     1

Cooper........... 211  000     1   —     5    10     2

Tyler Ramage Hunter Beltran (5) and Taylor Sullivan. Aidan Pantoya, Cole Riojas (6) and Carson Smith. W — Beltran. L — Riojas. 2B — Permian: Noey Brito, Jared Carrasco, Taylor Sullivan; Lubbock-Cooper: Kyler Jordan. 3B — Lubbock-Cooper: Spencer Williams, A.Pantoya. HR — HR: Permian: Isaiah Flores, Aleck Villa; Lubbock-Cooper: Kaden Moseley.

Records — Permian 5-1-1, Lubbock-Cooper 3-3.

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:11 pm

Odessa American

WOODROW Noey Brito capped a big game with a big hit as the Permian baseball team scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Lubbock-Cooper 8-5 Tuesday in nondistrict play.

With the game tied 4-4 after six, Permian (5-1-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Brito singled in two runs to put the Panthers ahead. Brito finished 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaiah Flores, who went 2 for 3, and Aleck Villa each hit a solo home run.

Hunter Beltran worked three innings in relief for the win, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three. Starter Tyler Ramage was charged with four runs on seven hits over four innings.

Posted in , , , , , on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

