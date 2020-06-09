WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Texas Tech standout Noel Johnson passes away at 47

Former Texas Tech women’s basketball standout Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 following a 14-month battle with ovarian cancer.

Her death was first announced on her Facebook group, Noel’s Cancer Journey, and both Texas Tech and Midwestern State University.

She was the starting point guard on the 1993 NCAA champion Lady Raiders basketball team and won four consecutive Southwest Conference titles during her college career.

Johnson was the coach at Midwestern State for 12 seasons, winning 159 games as the coach of the Mustangs. Prior to that, she had assistant coaching stints at Texas State and North Texas.

Johnson was also a decorated high school player, winning a pair of state titles at Nazareth High School. She earned enshrinement in the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in 2005, the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame last year.

Midwestern State also announced a memorial service for Johnson would take place at 1 p.m. June 20 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls.