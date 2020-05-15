LOOKING BACK: May 16 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1969: The Andrews baseball team won the District 2-3A championship after defeating Monahans 5-1. The Mustangs finished the regular season with a 17-7 overall record, 8-2 in district play. Monahans ended the regular season at 18-5, 7-3, tied for second with Kermit. The Mustangs were to face Dumas in the bi-district round. … Dale Lehman received the Golden Boy Award from the Odessa Boys Club after his work and leadership. His junior judo team won state honors and finished third in the open division at the Senior National Judo Championships in Chicago a month earlier.

>> 1980: The Monahans baseball team defeated Fort Stockton 1-0 in a District 2-3A second-half playoff victory. The Loboes had defeated Ector High 8-0 a few days earlier, forcing the one-game showdown. The victory placed the Loboes in a district final against first-half victor Pecos. … West Germany’s Olympic committee voted to follow the United State’s boycott of the Moscow Olympics. … John Laney won twice in motorcycle races at Midland Moto-Cross Park. Laney triumphed in the 250 CC expert division and the over 250 CC open expert division. Races were sponsored by the Westside Optimist Club.

>> 1995: The Odessa College baseball team defeated Blinn College 5-1 to roll into the championship round of the Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association State Tournament. Permian High School product and pitcher Donnie Bivins allowed just three walks. The Wranglers’ advanced to the championship of the winners’ bracket with its third win in three days.

>> 2001: Odessa College women’s basketball team tabbed John Ishee as the next head coach. Ishee had been an assistant coach at Saint Louis University at the NCAA Division I level under head coach Jill Pizzotti.