HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fellows, Willis, Cerna recognized for stellar play

BRYAN Alpine’s Aaron Fellows was a third-team selection as a utility player on the Class 3A All-State team released Wednesday by the Texas Sports Writer’s Association.

Fellows was 61-of-100 passing for 905 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 174 times for 1,121 yards and 20 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 229 yards and three scores, while adding 41 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss on defense.

Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis and wide receiver Brandon Cerna both earned honorable mention selections.

Willis, a sophomore, completed 245-of-375 passes for 3,651 yards and 40 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 345 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cerna, a senior, led the Golden Cranes with 68 receptions for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 63 times for 495 yards and 11 scores. Defensively, he had 44 tackles, including three tackles for loss.