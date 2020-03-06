Michael Bauer|Odessa American
Permian Josh Garcia
Odessa High's Adrian Lujan (left) and Permian's Josh Garcia (right) race in the 3,200 meter run at the West Texas Relays, Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:45 pm
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: West Texas Relays gets underway Friday
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Teams from all across West Texas and the Permian Basin will all converge on Ratliff Stadium today for the 76th West Texas Relays.
The annual event gets underway starting at 11 a.m. with the varsity field events at the center and east pits of the stadium.
The running events are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Ratliff Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Track And Field,
Boys,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Local
on
Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:45 pm.
| Tags:
Track And Field,
West Texas Relays