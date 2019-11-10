COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in road finale

Turnovers came back to bite the UTPB football team as the Falcons fell 44-13 to Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lone Star Conference play.

The first of four interceptions from the Lions (8-2 overall, 6-1 Lone Star) turned directly into points as Kader Kohou intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for the opening score of the game.

The Falcons (3-7, 1-6) struggled to get anything going offensively and were shut out in the first half and finished with 228 yards of total offense for the game.

The Lions had a big afternoon from quarterback from Niklo Smalls, who finished 21-of-33 for 282 yards and two scores to go with 73 yards rushing. He connected with Tyler Guice on a 3-yard scoring play in the second quarter and found Matt Childers on a 78-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter to break the game open.

Jake Viquez had three field goals with a long of 48 and Jemal Williams finished with 103 yards and two scores on the ground to lead Texas A&M-Commerce in that category.

Both of UTPB’s scores came in the second half. The first was a 28-yard touchdown catch by Jeremiah Cooley from Clayton Roberts and the other came on a 5-yard score from Davion Sutton on the ground in the fourth quarter.

UTPB closes the season against Texas A&M-Kingsville at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.