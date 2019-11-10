  • November 10, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in road finale - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in road finale

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Texas A&M-Commerce 44, UTPB 13

UTPB......................... 0.... 0     7     6   —    13

Texas A&M-Comm.. 14.... 3   20     7   —    44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Texas A&M-Commerce: Kader Kohou 28 interception return (Jake Viquez kick), 8:43.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Tyler Guice 3 pass from Miklo Smalls (Jake Viquez kick), 3:04. Drive: 1 play, 18 yards, 0:09.

Second Quarter

Texas A&M-Commerce: FG Jake Viquez 38, 5:09. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 4:24.

Third Quarter

Texas A&M-Commerce: FG Jake Viquez 47, 12:04. Drive: 6 plays, 27 yards, 2:10.

Texas A&M-Commerce: FG Jake Viquez 48, 7:49. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 2:56.

UTPB: Jeremiah Cooley 28 pass from Clayton Robert (Hayden Decossas kick), 5:10. Drive: 7 play, 61 yards, 2:35.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Matt Childers 78 pass from Miklo Smalls (Jake Viquez kick), 4:47. Drive: 1 play, 78 yards, 0:14.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Jemal Williams 19 run (Jake Viquez kick), 1:04. Drive: 4 plays, 70 yards, 1:42.

Fourth Quarter

UTPB: Davion Sutton 5 run (pass failed), 12:01. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 3:52.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Jemal Williams 13 run (Jake Viquez kick), Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 5:16.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                       UTPB              TAMUC

First Downs........................ 15.................... 22

Total Yards...................... 228.................. 461

Rushes-Yards.............. 37-86............. 38-179

Passing Yards................. 142.................. 282

Passing.................... 12-31-4........... 21-33-0

Sacks-Yards Lost........... 2-10................... 1-7

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 7-39.1.............. 5-40.2

Penalties-Yards............. 6-65................. 4-40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

UTPB: Davion Sutton 20-44, Clayton Roberts 5-24, Marquis Simmons 12-18.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Jemal Williams 18-103, Miklo Smalls 11-73, Eric Hebert 3-6, Jaquourious Smith 1-2, Preston Wheeler 1-1, Spencer Long 1-0, Chris McPhaul 2-(-2), Kelan Smith 1-(-4).

Passing

UTPB: Clayton Roberts 12-31-4—142.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Miklo Smalls 21-33-0—282.

Receiving

UTPB: Jeremiah Cooley 3-54, Kyle McBride 3-35, Ben Galaviz 1-25, Kobe Robinson 3-16, Caleb Forrest 2-12.

Texas A&M-Commerce: Matt Childers 3-136, Kelan Smith 5-61, Arnezz Archie 4-24, Ryan Stokes 2-23, Chance Cooper 3-20, Jemal Williams 1-6, Chris McPhaul 1-5, Drake Flores 1-4, Tyler Guice 1-3.

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:21 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in road finale OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COMMERCE Turnovers came back to bite the UTPB football team as the Falcons fell 44-13 to Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lone Star Conference play.

The first of four interceptions from the Lions (8-2 overall, 6-1 Lone Star) turned directly into points as Kader Kohou intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for the opening score of the game.

The Falcons (3-7, 1-6) struggled to get anything going offensively and were shut out in the first half and finished with 228 yards of total offense for the game.

The Lions had a big afternoon from quarterback from Niklo Smalls, who finished 21-of-33 for 282 yards and two scores to go with 73 yards rushing. He connected with Tyler Guice on a 3-yard scoring play in the second quarter and found Matt Childers on a 78-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter to break the game open.

Jake Viquez had three field goals with a long of 48 and Jemal Williams finished with 103 yards and two scores on the ground to lead Texas A&M-Commerce in that category.

Both of UTPB’s scores came in the second half. The first was a 28-yard touchdown catch by Jeremiah Cooley from Clayton Roberts and the other came on a 5-yard score from Davion Sutton on the ground in the fourth quarter.

UTPB closes the season against Texas A&M-Kingsville at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:21 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
56°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 51°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 51°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 23°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]