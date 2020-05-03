GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Quest for Andrews to keep title streak going put on hold

The Andrews Lady Mustangs will enter 2021 as the holder of the last nine UIL Class 4A state girls golf team titles (Class 3A from 2011 through 2014).

The coronavirus pandemic kept the streak from reaching 10 years when the UIL canceled all spring championships last month.

It was, first-year coach R.J. Lester said, a bitter pill to swallow.

“We were starting to find our stride there in February and expecting great things to happen,” Lester said. “For all this to come about was definitely a big blow to everybody.”

Juniors Brynlee Dyas and Jordyn Hall, the only returning players from 2019's championship team, were denied the chance to defend their title.

“We were really upset,” Dyas said. “We had all kinds of plans and were ready to go.”

“It was tough, for sure,” Hall added.

The situation was particularly difficult for Taylor Carey, the program's lone senior, who was playing on the Lady Mustangs’ first team for the first time this spring.

“I've been looking forward to the state championships since before freshman year,” Carey said. “Once I heard that UIL was canceled due to the coronavirus, it was really heartbreaking for me. I was looking forward to state all year this year. Not being able to go really got to me.”

Carey, who took up golf in seventh grade, played on Andrews’ second team as a sophomore and junior, but never competed at state. She said cracking the top five made her realize the level of play required to compete for a state championship.

“It's definitely something that goes through your mind every time you hit a shot,” she said. “I know, personally, going through my mind, it was ‘OK, I have to make sure this shot is perfect. I can't let these girls down. We are a team.’

“But I know that, individually, these girls knowing how each and every one of us is playing, we know we have to have each other's back if one of us isn't doing so well. Having that as a team, in the end it really helps you out. And that's what's got us all of our first places."

Andrews has won 17 state team titles, the first in 1987 in what is now Class 5A. Addison Long (2008), Sarah Black (2011) and Libby Walinder (2016) have claimed individual titles.

The Lady Mustangs were completing preparation for District 2-4A competition when the UIL suspended all sports in March.

“We were a week away from playing district,” Lester said. “We were playing practice rounds in Odessa and Hobbs during spring break, getting everything geared up. We had two weeks after our last practice round before the first round of district, and we were playing the best we'd played all year.

“With the way we were improving, especially during the month of February, winning the Tall City Classic, the regional preview and state preview, we were starting to hit the best golf that I'd seen us play all year. We were consistently anywhere from 322 to 316 our last five rounds."

And Lester expected the momentum to keep building.

“We had a couple of girls going through some swing changes,” he said. “That really took an affect the last round of the Tall City Classic and going into the regional preview.”

While Carey plans to attend Angelo State next fall to study nursing, Dyas, Hall and the rest of the Lady Mustangs will be back intent on resuming the streak.

“We're going to make the most of it,” Hall said. “We're going to make it count.”

To put the streak into perspective, Dyas and Hall were in first grade the last time the Lady Mustangs did not win state in 2010.

“This is all we've ever known," Dyas said. “We've always been a part of it and it's always kind of been there.”

Hall said the streak was almost a self-perpetuating phenomenon, extending each year under its own inertia.

“Once you've won one, you want to make sure the others behind you feel the feeling that you have,” she said. “You push to be better and become more of a leader just so that legacy is still there even when we're gone.”

The situation was a perfect one to step into, said Lester, who took over at Andrews after spending the previous five years as an assistant at Seminole.

“You don't really ever see that kind of tradition and that kind of atmosphere at a 4A school,” he said. “You see a lot of that at your bigger 6A powerhouses. To be able to step in this year as a first-year head coach into that program, I'm beyond humbled.

“It's an exciting journey. It brings it's challenges, knowing the tradition and history, but I think it made all of us better this year.”

And the future appears just as bright as the past decade with Dyas, Hall, junior Sarah Strube and sophomore Bailey Ballou returning and being pushed by a second team of sophomores Alexza Madrid, Anahy Valenzuela and Alyssa Bustamante with freshmen Kyleigh McGowen and Peighton Manning.

“I was so happy with the progress and the sacrifices the team made through practice,” Lester said. "Days that we weren't practicing, they were still out there playing and getting everything ready.

“The second team got better, too. They were starting to play some golf. They got third in the regional preview. If we were going to state after that tournament, we were going 1-3 and both teams are going back to state like they've been before.”