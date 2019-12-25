HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 All-Permian Basin Offense

Brett Leach, QB

Andrews, 6-3, 175, SR.

>> Key Stats: Was 227-of-278 passing for 3,086 yards, 39 touchdowns and five interceptions; rushed 61 times for 348 yards and seven touchdowns..

>> Andrews coach Ralph Mason says: “Great leader for our football team. His experience as a junior starting quarterback paid big dividends as Brett had an outstanding senior season leading the Mustangs to one of its best seasons ever and also being named district MVP!”.

Zachary Rosas, RB

Wink, 5-10, 160, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Rosas finished with 147 carries for 1,341 yards and 20 touchdowns, with one fumble, caught nine passes for 110 yards and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

>> Wink coach Brian Gibson says: “Transitioning from wide receiver in 2018 to tailback in 2019, Zach was able to provide the big-play weapon for the Wildcat offense with his speed and patience behind a talented offensive line. Zach proved to be the ‘go-to’ guy for the offense. He will be a great asset in 2020 as he returns for his senior year.”.

Armando Granado, RB

Pecos, 5-4, 200, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Granado was the true workhorse as the fullback in the Eagles’ offense. He finished with 258 carries for 1,440 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Eagles won on the final night of the regular season to clinch a playoff berth.

>> Pecos coach Chad Olson says: “Armando was the guy that got the tough yards for us this season. He was called upon to carry the ball between the tackles and run hard. He was tough to bring down. He was blessed to run behind our offensive line, but also make sure that he was getting the tough yards past the line of scrimmage.”

Loic Fouonji, WR

Midland Lee, 6-4, 205, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Fouonji finished his senior season with 52 receptions for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also was the Rebels punter, finishing with a 36.0-yard average on 22 kicks.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He’s a culture changer. When you have a great player that’s as hard a worker as he is, what does the kid on the fringe think? He’s a great player because he works hard, he grinds and he’s great in the classroom. The kid doesn’t miss practice, he’s tough, he’s special, the whole deal. When you have the great players working their tails off, everyone notices.”

Brandon Cerna, WR

Crane, 5-11, 185, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Cerna moved from the backfield to the line of scrimmage and it opened all kinds of possibilities for the hard-working senior who caught 68 passes for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns. He still rushed 63 times for 495 yards and 11 touchdowns and scored five two-point conversions.

>> Crane coach Jeff Cordell says: “Brandon did a great job for us wherever we put him on the field. It’s always nice when you complete a 1-yard pass and then watch it go 80 yards for a touchdown. He was a great leader for us, buying into all the changes and working hard to be successful.”

Markeese Lawrence, WR

Andrews, 5-10, 154, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Caught 58 passes for 933 yards and 17 touchdowns, rushed 12 times for 69 yards, and was 3-of-7 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

>> Andrews coach Ralph Mason says: “Dynamic talent that had the potential to go the distance every time he touched the ball. Big play potential helped him become the district’s offensive MVP.”

Jaxon Washington, OL

Seminole, 5-10, 205, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Finished senior season with 86 knockdowns, 24 pancake blocks and graded out at 92 percent, allowing one sack in 126 passing attempts..

>> Seminole coach Ty Palmer says: “Jaxon has been a leader and a very good player for us on both sides of the line for two years. Last year, he was Lineman of the Year in our district; this year he was first team Offensive and Defensive Line. He helped anchor our offensive line and really led the group. He is not only a great play but he is a great kid and one of our leaders and captains. He is not a kid that is easily replaced and we will really miss him moving forward.”

Jayden Kitchens, OL

Greenwood, 6-2, 205, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Kitchens was the leader of the Rangers’ offensive line, finishing with 55 pancake and 75 knockdown blocks for team that bulldozed its way to an undefeated regular-season. He was named to first team of the AP Class 4A All-State team.

>> Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “A kid like Jayden was really the vocal leader of that offensive line. He really led all the way through. He was the visible guy making big blocks, getting knockdowns and pancakes. He’s also the guy that never missed a practice at any point. He was always here getting ready to go to work.”

Hayden Hopkins, OL

Pecos, 6-1, 290, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Hopkins graded out at 94 percent for the season, finishing with 22 pancake blocks for a team that rushed for 3,800 yards during the regular season.

>> Pecos coach Chad Olson says: “Hayden is the offensive lineman that every coach dreams of having. He is very intelligent, has a passion for the game and is a leader. He was vital to our success by how he worked every day on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. He made our offensive line and our team better because of his play and presence.”

Louis Wilson, OL

Odessa High, 6-3, 285, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Graded out at 91 percent for the season at left tackle for the Bronchos, with an average of six pancake blocks per game.

>> Odessa High coach Danny Servance says: “Louis was one of the leaders for us this season, for sure. He’s not a vocal leader, but one who led by example with all his hard work. He went up against the best defensive linemen in the district and did a great job against them.”

Eric Cisneros, OL

Midland Lee, 6-1, 307, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Cisneros was a force on the line for the Rebels, compiling 53 knockdowns, 52 pancake blocks, 61 “will-breakers” while leading the way for Serrano and the rest of his teammates to be successful.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “Arguably the best interior offensive lineman I’ve ever coached. He’s a great kid and what he’s going to do is work his tail off and never take a play off. He wanted to finish every drill; I’ve had multiple kids, JV kids, who quit football because they were tired of going against him in practice.”

Gunner Meade, PK

Midland Lee, 6-2, 160, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Meade connected on 81-of-87 extra points and was 2-of-4 on field attempts as the Rebels earned a share of the District 2-6A title. Meade punted one time, for 49 yards, had 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and recorded one tackle.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He broke all kinds of records and what I’m really excited about is his upside, that he’s only going to get better. He’s going to get stronger, his accuracy is going to get better, his kickoffs are going to be better and that’s going to help our football team.”