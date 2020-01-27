NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes to pay tribute to mass shooting victims

The Odessa Jackalopes will pay tribute to the victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting during Saturday’s game against the Shreveport Mudbugs as part of Permian Basin Strong Night, the team announced Monday.

Face-off is at 7:15 p.m. with the doors opening at 6.

The families of those affected by the shooting will be in attendance for a pregame, on-ice tribute.

The Jackalopes will wear special jerseys and Permian Basin Strong t-shirts will be available for sale at the game as well.

The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the families.